Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TSN Toronto reporter Kristen Shilton checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The team held a 10:30 a.m. optional morning skate on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t see Zach Hyman’s absence coming. The sturdy winger never lodged any complaints after he was slew footed into the boards on Tuesday in New Jersey, and Toronto fully expected he’d play again on Thursday against the Florida Panthers. But on that day, Hyman was clearly not at full health, and instead of playing, Hyman had an MRI that revealed an ankle sprain. He’ll be out a minimum of three weeks for the Leafs.

“He’s a key member of our group, on our line as well [with Mitch Marner],” said John Tavares after the Leafs’ morning skate on Saturday, ahead of that night's game against the New York Rangers. “Just his consistency, his work ethic; a lot of little things he does very well. That doesn’t always make it onto the score sheet, but he does so many good things.”

Hyman, who has seven goals and eight assists in 32 games this season, doesn’t just make his mark at even-strength. He’s one of the Leafs’ premier penalty killers, averaging the most minutes per game among forwards shorthanded (2:15). The penalty kill has been struggling more of late as it is, going 2-for-3 on its most recent outing without Hyman on Thursday. But Marner, a fellow penalty killer, says guys are prepared to step up and take on more responsibility.

“He’s really our only right-hand shot that can take faceoffs, or that they let [take faceoffs],” he said. “So I think we lose that part, but this is where guys have to step up. [At 5-on-5], we have to make sure we’re moving through the neutral zone fast and we’re getting it in, making sure we have guys pressuring the D. We’ll miss him for the time he’s out, but we have to fill that spot now.”

While Mike Babcock noted on Thursday that the Leafs’ don’t have enough “heavy guys” like Hyman, Travis Dermott thinks there are players available who can help there too. In fact, Dermott thinks an injury like Hyman’s could be just what the Leafs need in the long run.

“Obviously Hyms is a big player for us, losing him is going to be a bit of a setback,” he conceded, “but in the middle of the season, it’s just about trying to figure out your best game now and hopefully [it’s] ready by playoffs. Until he’s back we’ll learn more about ourselves here and hopefully a few guys will step into that spot.”

After all, the Leafs have already endured extended layoffs from Auston Matthews (14 games) and William Nylander (28 games) this season, so Dermott think the potential 8-10-game absence of Hyman will only call upon the same resiliency Toronto has already shown.

“It’s bad as a personal thing [for the player], but as a team-wide thing it’s almost better for guys to step in, get more opportunity, especially early on in the season,” he said. “If it’s going to happen, it’s almost a good thing when guys are taking out for injuries or whatever and other guys get their shot.”

* It was back in 2014-15 that Tavares notched a career-high 38 goals, midway through his nine-year tenure with the New York Islanders. In his 10th NHL season, and first with the Leafs, Tavares has 23 goals in his first 35 games, putting him on track to surpass that previous best with more than 50 goals.

Tavares doesn’t think anything is particularly different about his game this season, only that he’s executing a well-known principle of goal-scoring success: get to the net.

“I think I’ve always been around [the net], even when I was growing up and into junior,” he said. “When [you get] to the NHL, you realize how hard it is to score goals and how good guys are defending and how good the goaltenders are. Trying to be versatile and finding different ways to score is key to being consistent all year long so I just try to be hard to play against and find different ways to produce.”

Helping Tavares on that path has been the play of linemate Marner and the early potency of Toronto’s top power play unit, on which he is stationed as the net-front presence. Tavares has five goals with the extra man this season, second only to Matthews’ seven, and leads the team in even-strength tallies with 18.

“He figured out early in his career that all the goals are scored within a stick-length of the net, so he goes there,” Babcock said of Tavares. “If you track the guys that don’t score, they’re never near the net. It doesn’t matter how much you tell them. You don’t beat the goalies from a distance in the NHL, you just don’t.”

That a player of Tavares’ stature is still willing to get deep into the dirty areas to score hasn’t surprised Marner at all. Most of the time, it’s Marner who spies Tavares down low, and feeds him the passes that end up behind a goalie.

“[With] his ability to find the open man, it’s my job to find the open space and get open and get my stick available,” Tavares said. “Or to get to the net and anticipate pucks getting there and getting good body position and whatnot. Just working on those types of things and trying to read the play that way.”

“[We hang] out outside the rink as well; that’s something that can get your chemistry up and build a friendship on,” added Marner. “We communicate better with each other. On the ice, we’re talking a lot. We talk about most of the plays that happen throughout the game. We’re both really focused I think in game on things we could do better and talking to each other about that.”

Whatever Tavares is doing out there, it’s not only working for him, but has been impressive to those watching him work as well.

“He’s so good at everything he does,” said Dermott. “I think that’s really what makes him exceptional. He’s so strong with his legs that it’s really hard to get the puck off him, so when he gets those big legs out in front of your stick defensively it’s pretty tough to get it off him.”

* The Leafs were already caught off guard by Hyman having to miss Thursday’s tilt, and then Igor Ozhiganov was suddenly sidelined too by a mystery illness that seemed to befall him during warmups. He took line rushes as usual next to Dermott, but when the Leafs returned to the ice before puck drop, Martin Marincin was in Ozhiganov’s place and the rookie was ruled out against Florida.

It’s not often that a player will so suddenly be inserted into the lineup without even a turn at warmups, but Babcock liked what he saw from Marincin in his seventh game of the season.

“I thought he played good,” Babcock assessed of Marincin, who had one assist. “He’s a good skater, has a good stick, smart guy. He just has to find a way to get in every day. No different than [Justin Holl]; he’s a good d-man too, can play every day for you too. We just haven’t got him in.”

Holl will have to wait for his chance to play, with Babcock opting to go back to Marincin on Saturday. Ozhiganov did participate in morning skate, but wasn’t at the level necessary to play against New York.

“We tried to give [Ozhiganov] some extra work here today, he couldn’t do it,” Babcock explained. “So he’s not going.”

When missing some regular skaters from the lineup – and even when they’re not – minimizing self-inflicted problems will be paramount to Toronto's success.

“That’s like turning the puck over too much. Feeding the transition. Being too cute,” Babcock said of the ways the Leafs have been hurting themselves lately. “We really believe if we can get rolling around the offensive zone, that we have enough weapons, enough skill, that we’re going to hurt you. Everybody is way better when you spend no time in your own zone.”

Projected lines vs. New York Rangers:

Johnsson-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Brown-Kadri-Nylander

Lindholm-Gauthier-Ennis

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Marincin

Andersen starts

Sparks