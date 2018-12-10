Babcock wants to see how Leafs respond after consecutive losses

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Calle Rosen to a two-year, $1.5 million contract extension on Monday.

Rosen has been playing with the Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, this season. He has two goals and 17 assists in 24 games.

Last season, the 24-year-old played four regular season games with the Maple Leafs, with one assist. In 62 regular season games with the Marlies last season, he had four goals and 18 assists, while adding five goals and six assists in the playoffs to help Toronto capture the Calder Cup.

Rosen’s current two-year contract was signed on May 16, 2017, worth $3.55 million.