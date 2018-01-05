Where will Dermott fit in Maple Leafs' lineup?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Travis Dermott from the AHL's Toronto Marlies, the team announced on Friday.

Martin Marincin has been loaned back to the Marlies in a corresponding move.

Dermott has six assists in the last two games since coming back to the team after an upper-body injury.

The 21-year-old has two goals and 15 assists in 26 games for the Marlies this season.

Dermott was drafted in the second round (34th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

It's the first time the Newmarket native has been called up by the team and if he plays, it will mark his NHL debut.

Dermott will wear the number three, worn previously by Alexey Marchenko and former captain Dion Phaneuf.