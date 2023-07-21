Maple Leafs, Samsonov remain without a deal with arbitration hearing set for today

The Toronto Maple Leafs and goaltender Ilya Samsonov are just hours from going through the arbitration process.

The two sides have a hearing set for Friday, with the window closing to make a deal on their own when the hearing begins.

The two sides were $2.5 million apart in their filings, which came 48 hours ahead of the hearing on Wednesday.

Samsonov filed at $4.9 million while the team submitted at $2.4 million.

The Chicago Blackhawks became the first team this off-season to go through with the arbitration process on Thursday, reaching their hearing with Phillipp Kurashev. The arbitrator has 48 hours to rule once the hearing ends.

Samsonov, 26, went 27-10-5 last season with a .919 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average in 42 games.

He also had a 4-4 record in nine playoff games with a .898 save percentage and 3.13 GAA before the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in five games during the second round.

Samsonov is coming off a one-year, $1.8 million deal he signed with Toronto in July of 2022.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2015 draft, Samsonov has a career 79-32-13 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.65 GAA in 131 NHL appearances.