The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed centre Semyon Der-Arguchintsev to a three-year entry level contract.

Der-Arguchintsev played in his first pre-season game with the Maple Leafs on Friday night, and the signing was made official shortly after the game.

The Moskow, Russia native was drafted in the third round (76th overall) by the Maple Leafs in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old played for the Peterborough Petes of the OHL for two seasons.

Last season Der-Arguchintsev scored 12 goals and added 39 assists in 68 games with the Petes.