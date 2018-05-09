New York Giants owner John Mara isn't concerned about wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. heading into the final year of his rookie and believes the two parties can work something out for the long term.

"I wouldn't say a sense of urgency," Mara told reporters at the United Way's annual Gridiron Gala on Tuesday night in New York City. "The contract will get done when it's supposed to get done. I think that's the [Giants general manager] Dave Gettleman line. I'm gonna adopt that, I think, all spring, all summer, as long as it takes."

Time is on the side of the Giants. Following the expiry of the 25-year-old Baton Rouge, LA native's deal, the team can use the franchise tag in two consecutive offseasons.

"It's not the first contract negotiation we've ever had," Mara added. "It'll get done when it's supposed to get done."

It might be easier said than done, though, with Beckham expressing the desire to be the highest paid player in the National Football League.

"It's like the elephant in the room, and you don't want to talk about it," Beckham said last summer in a video feature with The Uninterrupted. "But I've gotten to the point in my life where I'm like, 'No, I'm going to ... there's no need to not talk about it. I believe that I will be hopefully not just the highest-paid receiver in the league, but the highest paid, period."

Beckham missed all but four games last season with an ankle fracture.

A Pro-Bowler in his first three seasons, Beckham has amassed 4,424 yards on 313 receptions and recorded 38 touchdowns in 47 games over four years since being taken with the 12th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State.