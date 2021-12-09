MONTREAL — In front of friends and family in his home province, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury picked up his 500th career win as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 Thursday night.

With a shutout at the Bell Centre, Fleury joined Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy as the only NHL goaltenders to reach 500 career wins.

The Sorel-Tracy, Que. native was perfect in stopping 27 shots. As the clock reached zero, Blackhawks teammates rushed over to Fleury in celebration as the Bell Centre public announcer mentioned the milestone.

Jonathan Toews opened his 2021 account while Henrik Borgstrom added Chicago’s second goal. Patrick Kane and Seth Jones picked up assists.

Jake Allen blocked 23 of the 25 shots sent his way.

Kane had the opening goal on the tip of his stick in the final moments of the first period when the winger intercepted Allen’s clearance, but he skied the puck over a wide open net.

Toews finally broke the ice for the Hawks at 13:48 of the second period on the power play. It was the Blackhawks captain’s first goal since the 2020 NHL playoffs in the Edmonton bubble.

Borgstrom added Chicago’s insurance goal 12 minute into the third period. The Finn intercepted Alexander Romanov’s pass in front of Allen’s net and easily tapped his second marker of the season.

Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme pulled Allen for an extra attacker to force a comeback to no avail.

The Habs broke a franchise record for most games in a calendar year, having played 106 regular-season and playoff games in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.