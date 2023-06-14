Vallée-Jonction, Québec – Defending champion, Marc-Antoine Camirand gained the lead from dominant Treyten Lapcevich late in the race to capture his first win of the season at Autodrome Chaudière.

Camirand in the No. 96 GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada Chevrolet, who switched to a backup car after practice, started the race in 11th.

But by the final restart with five laps to go Camirand was on the inside of the No. 20 FBM/Delta Bingo/Leading Edge Chevrolet of Lapcevich, who had dominated the race until that point.

Lapcevich, who won the two opening races of the season – at Sunset Speedway and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) – was not thrilled with the way Camirand raced him at the end.

“We dominated the race once again,” said Lapcevich. “I gave him (Camirand) the bottom because I was best on the top all day long and then he put me down in the fence on the backstretch, put me in the fence on the front stretch. Just used me up.”

The two of them also battled for the win in the previous race at CTMP, where Lapcevich bumped Camirand for the lead, coming to the checkered flag.

“On the last restart I was really surprised the 20 took the outside groove, and my car was really good on the bottom,” said Camirand. “I passed him clean, so I still have one on him.”

Raphael Lessard, who jumped into the No. 92 ReCap Chevrolet during the halfway break to relieve the injured Dexter Stacey, who is currently suffering a fractured elbow, came home in third place.

“The car was actually really good. It turned really good in the center, but I was fighting loose. I feel like the top-four were pretty equal in time and that caution helped us at the end,” said Lessard, who raced 160 of the 300 laps. “I have to thank everybody at EHR, Dexter for the opportunity.”

Major race contenders Andrew Ranger and Donald Theetge both had issues that sparked fires in their cars, ending their days early. Glenn Styres was the first to retire from the race, after suffering a similar issue to Ranger and Theetge.

Kevin Lacroix came home in fourth with L.P Dumoulin rounding out the top five.

D.J. Kennington, Alex Tagliani, Brandon Watson, Larry Jackson, and Alex Guenette made up the top-ten.

The Bud Light 300 will air tape delayed on TSN on Saturday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m. and on RDS2 on Sunday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m. ET.