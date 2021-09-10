Can the Lakers reach 70 wins? Perk says there's a chance

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading centre Marc Gasol, a 2024 second-round pick and cash to the Memphis Grizzlies for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers have agreed to trade Marc Gasol, a 2024 second-round pick and cash to the Grizzlies for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin, sources tell ESPN. Deal saves Lakers $10M. Gasol and Grizzlies will work together on waiver and release to allow him to remain in Spain w/ family. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2021

But it won't necessarily be a reunion between Gasol and the Grizzlies.

Wojnarowski reports the two sides will work together on waiver and release to allow him to remain in Spain with his family.

The 36-year-old appeared in 52 games last season with the Lakers, averaging 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds. Gasol spent the previous two seasons with the Toronto Raptors, helping the club win the NBA title in 2019.

It was Gasol's 13th in the NBA after joining the Grizzlies for the 2008-09 season.

A three-time All-Star and the 2012-13 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Gasol has averaged 14.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for his career.