After a long wait, the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament kicks off today across the TSN Network.

While you have all been putting in the work attempting to build the perfect bracket, yours truly has been looking for any edge that he can find in order to find some winners at FanDuel.

If you read Wednesday’s column and tailed my FanDuel Best Bet, you were disappointed again as the Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs combined for two first-period goals and didn’t score again the rest of the way as the Avalanche eventually prevailed 2-1 in a shootout.

Three of the four NHL games went over the total, but not the one that we needed.

While I do have a FanDuel Best Bet for the Round of 64, I’m going right back to the ice for another NHL best bet that you can find at the bottom of this column.

Let’s get back on track with a couple of winners as the dance begins.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday March 16th, 2023

If you have done any research for the March Madness, then you probably know by now that a No. 1 seed has lost in the Round of 64 only once since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Alabama is a 23.5-point favourite for today’s game against Texas A&M-CC.

Purdue is a 22.5-point favourite versus Fairleigh Dickinson.

Kansas is favoured by 22.5 against Howard.

Houston is a 17.5-point favourite versus Northern Kentucky.

If you parlayed all four of those teams to win outright, a $100 bet would pay a grand total of $6.13 in profit.

It's been FIVE years since @UMBCAthletics STUNNED (1) Virginia 😳



The greatest #MarchMadness upset of all time pic.twitter.com/5pXzRCbRhI — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

While all of those teams should win and advance, covering double-digit spreads could be a different story.

Meanwhile, 12-seeds are usually good bets against 5-seeds in this tournament, but I’m looking to go against that trend with my FanDuel Best Bet for the Round of 64.

I’m going to bet a two-team money line parlay with San Diego State to beat Charleston and Arizona to beat Princeton.

The Aztecs are a solid defensive team and should be able to slow down the Charleston enough to win and cover as a 4.5-point favourite.

However, San Diego State’s offence has been inconsistent at times, and I don’t want to have to trust them to win by five points or more in their opener.

The Wildcats are 14.5-point favourite, and that number is currently -120 at FanDuel.

I like them to advance and I’m going to use that pick to lower the price with San Diego State to advance.

Give me a two-team parlay with San Diego State and Arizona to advance at -175 as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Rodgers Announces Intention To Play For The Jets

After a week of reports that the New York Jets were close to acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, the four-time NFL MVP confirmed his intention to make the move on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

Hey.. today was the largest show we’ve ever had in progrum history.



We are so thankful and lucky for it all.@AaronRodgers12, you’re way too good to us brother.. Happy we could all learn what’s going on together



Felt like the whole internet was hanging out with us today.. WE… https://t.co/FEfGWXBqUU pic.twitter.com/g9rQFtbcDC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 16, 2023

One of two players in NFL history to win four different NFL MVP awards, Rodgers could give New York the talent the franchise has been looking for at the QB position to vault it into the conversation among the legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

While the move is not official yet, FanDuel has already cut the Jets from +2500 to +1500 to win the Super Bowl.

Only six teams have shorter odds to win it all this season.

In addition to Rodgers’ confirmation of his intentions, we also got the quote that produced this gem on Wednesday afternoon:

A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night’s NHL Action

One night after the Avalanche and Maple Leafs let me down in a low scoring game, I’m going right back to the over with Colorado.

All of the same factors that influenced me to bet on a high scoring game versus Toronto are in play here.

Plus, the Avalanche should benefit from an even more favourable match-up in terms of both the defence and goaltending they will face.

Meanwhile, the Senators should have the benefit of facing Jonas Johansson after Alexander Georgiev got the start against the Maple Leafs.

Give me the over 6.5 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Colorado at Ottawa.