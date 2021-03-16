3-Point Play: Which Canadian on a No.1 seed has the best chance to win the tournament?

Nineteen different teams have entered the NCAA men’s tournament with a perfect record.

Only seven of those 19 teams went on to win the national title.

It’s been 45 years since the Indiana Hoosiers ran the table to complete a perfect season.

Now the Gonzaga Bulldogs will get the opportunity to follow as the first undefeated national champion since 1976.

Four teams have entered the tournament without a single loss since Indiana’s perfect season.

All four fell short of reaching the ultimate prize.

So what separates the Bulldogs from those other teams as a legitimate contender to run the table?

"I like the Zags ... they're gonna win this tournament."@DickieV says Gonzaga will complete the perfect season. pic.twitter.com/Woeu5u8Xme — ESPN (@espn) March 14, 2021

Let’s start with the obvious.

There is no doubt that Gonzaga is the best team in this tournament on paper.

According to ESPN’s BPI, the Zags have a 23 per cent chance to win the national title, which is the highest percentage in the field by a wide margin (Baylor 14 per cent).

The Bulldogs didn’t just beat their opponents in the regular season – they dominated them.

Gonzaga has recorded 23 straight double-digit wins, the longest such streak over the last 60 seasons.

The Zags have averaged 92.1 points per game over that span, which is on pace to be the highest scoring average by any team in more than a decade, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Bulldogs also shot 55.1 per cent from the field this season.

That’s on pace to be the highest field goal percentage since the 1989 national champion Michigan Wolverines.

Their 122.4 points per 100 possessions is on pace to be the third-highest offensive efficiency for any team over the last 15 seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Gonzaga has averaged 50.5 points per game in the paint.

That would be the highest such points per game average by any team over the last 15 seasons.

The numbers aren’t just good – they are historically good.

At least on paper, the Zags are in a class of their own.

Gonzaga has already beaten the No. 2, 3, and 4 seeds in its region this season.



The Bulldogs are 3-0 vs Iowa, Kansas and Virginia this season, averaging 99.7 PPG and shooting 58% from the field including 45% from 3. pic.twitter.com/9z4QknjEaB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 14, 2021

In addition to being the most talented team in the tournament, the bracket also seems to have hit in their favour.

Gonzaga clinched the No. 1 overall seed for the first time ever after stringing together 26 straight regular-season wins.

Their perfect path to the Madness included wins over all three of the other top-four seeds in the West Region in Iowa, Kansas and Virginia.

In fact, their average margin of victory in those three wins was 15.3 points.

According to ESPN’s BPI, the Zags have a 48-per-cent chance to reach the Final Four for the second time in school history.

The Bulldogs have already demonstrated that they can take care of their business against the best teams that their side of the bracket has to offer.

That should give them even more confidence moving forward.

On top of their talent and path to the Final Four, there is one other factor that really stands out to me.

Sure, it’s called the March Madness for a reason.

Anything can happen.

However, does the fact that it’s so difficult to predict an upset loss for Gonzaga count for anything?

I can’t find one team that I would feel confident betting on to beat the Bulldogs right now.

The Zags are now a consensus +200 favourite to win the tournament.

That’s down from +240 before the bracket was revealed.

Baylor is +500.

The Bears were mentioned as a legitimate challenger for Gonzaga until a pair of losses late in the year.

Their odds to win it all have lengthened over the past couple of weeks.

Still, the odds dictate they have the best chance of any team to beat the No. 1 overall seed.

Michigan and Illinois are both +600 to win it all.

The Fighting Illini finished the year on fire and could be the toughest matchup for the Bulldogs thanks in large part to Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu.

Still, I’m not picking Illinois in a potential championship showdown – if they even get that far.

I get it – they haven’t been tested much this season.

Still, Gonzaga has been the best team in college basketball from start to finish this season and it hasn’t been particularly close.

Now this team has the opportunity to do something special.

The Zags are dominant in all three phases and they have the benefit of a draw that gives them a favourable path to the Final Four.

Gonzaga is the overwhelming favourite to run the table at +200 to win the national title.

All of this isn’t to say that they are a lock to win the tournament.

There is no such thing.

I’m just saying that at this point, I’m certainly not willing to bet against them.