It’s time for some madness.

The men’s and women’s NCAA tournament brackets have been revealed.

Now that the stage is set, it’s time for us to get to work and attempt to predict how each game will play out and, ultimately, which teams will be crowned champions.

On the women’s side, No. 1 South Carolina is six wins away from a perfect season and back-to-back titles.

The Gamecocks will enter the NCAA tournament on a 38-game winning streak that includes winning it all last year.

South Carolina is the heavy favourite to repeat as national champions at FanDuel at -165 odds.

No other team on the women’s side is shorter than +700 to win the tournament.

Meanwhile, the outlook is a lot different on the men’s side, where Houston is the betting favourite to win the title at +500.

Alabama (+800), Kansas (+1000) and Purdue (+1200) round out the list of No. 1 seeds.

Will another favourite win the national championship?

Or will we see a Cinderella team put together an incredible run and end up on top when it’s all said and done?

It’s Time For Some Madness

Nobody was surprised when the top four men’s teams in FanDuel’s national championship winner market were named No. 1 seeds for this year’s tournament.

While Alabama is the No. 1 overall seed, the Crimson Tide are the second choice to win the title to Houston.

Senior Marcus Sasser is expected to be ready for the Round of 64 after getting injured in the AAC Championship Game.

The Cougars are a 19.5-point favourite for their opener versus Northern Kentucky.

Kansas is currently the biggest Round of 64 favourite at -21.5 versus Howard.

NCAA Selection Committee Chair Chris Reynolds explains why Houston was kept at No. 2 over Kansas. pic.twitter.com/YrmUXOFzba — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 12, 2023

That said, we’re still waiting to find out who Alabama and Purdue will face in their opener.

Of course, we could use FanDuel’s game and futures odds to assist us in building our tournament brackets.

ALABAMA IS THE NO. 1 OVERALL SEED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SCHOOL HISTORY‼️ @AlabamaMBB pic.twitter.com/SYrGbfljkv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2023

Perhaps the Bison cover as the biggest underdog in the Round of 64, but we can all feel comfortable plugging in the Jayhawks to advance with the outright win.

Meanwhile, in terms of an outright winner, it’s notable that Kansas’ odds to repeat actually lengthened from +850 to +1000 after the bracket was revealed.

The 70% of Big 12 men's teams selected for March Madness is the highest percentage of any Division I Conference 💪#Big12MBB x @MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/eLoBqqmqJG — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 13, 2023

On the flip side, Gonzaga’s odds to win the national championship shortened from +1800 to +1500.

Tennessee was cut from +2900 to +2200.

Texas A&M went from +6000 to +3400.

On the women’s side, South Carolina’s odds actually moved from -190 to -165.

Great sharing last night with the FAMS and artist Jared Emerson! pic.twitter.com/fJnJtsNIBj — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 13, 2023

Stanford went from +800 to +700 as the second choice to win the title as the Gamecocks’ biggest challenger.

Not new to this, true to this 🤞#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/xGMJ22t9yX — Stanford Women’s Basketball (@StanfordWBB) March 13, 2023

In addition to betting on the individual games and the outright winner for both the men’s and women’s tournaments, FanDuel also has odds for each team to reach the Sweet Sixteen and the Final Four.

I’m going to take as much time as possible before submitting my bracket before the First Four.

Make sure you check back in tomorrow as I’ll post my best bet to win the tournament in Tuesday’s Morning Coffee column.

A Nod To Jack Hughes And The New Jersey Devils

A huge shout out to Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils this morning.

Hughes recorded a point on all three goals as the Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Sunday.

It was his 27th multi-point outing of the season, matching Taylor Hall for the most in a single season by any player in franchise history.

With the win, New Jersey is now tied with Carolina for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

What do the #Oscars and Devils have in common?



Loaded with stars. pic.twitter.com/PTDVdhSxCd — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Hughes also led The Mighty Ducks to a Presidents Trophy win in the Rangers Invitational Fantasy Hockey League.

Officially, Hughes is already a top-25 fantasy player after averaging 0.6 goals, 1.27 points and 0.37 power play points per game this season.

Hopefully, he can continue to produce at a high level in the two-week period from March 20th through April 2nd, as The Mighty Ducks try to secure a championship trophy.

Despite being tied for first in the Metro, New Jersey is still just the fourth choice to win the Eastern Conference at FanDuel at +650.

The Boston Bruins (+210), Hurricanes (+450) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (+500) all have shorter odds.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night

The final push before the NHL playoffs continues tonight with three games on the schedule.

I like the Colorado Avalanche to take care of business on the road against the Montreal Canadiens, but they’re a -275 money line favourite at FanDuel this morning, and favourites have not been nearly consistent enough covering the puck line of late for me to bet on Colorado -1.5.

Instead, I’ll pivot to the market that has really worked out the best for me betting on hockey this season: shots on goal.

My FanDuel Best Bet is Artturi Lehkonen over 2.5 shots on goal.

The former Hab had a goal and three shots on goal when these met back in December.

Lehkonen is skating on the second line with J.T. Compher and Valeri Nichushkin, as well as the second power play unit, so he should get plenty of opportunities to hit 3+ shots on goal again tonight.

Cale Makar's (@Cmakar8) feed to Artturi Lehkonen is a sight to behold. 🤩



Did we mention this is the @Avalanche's SIXTH goal? pic.twitter.com/3Z9KbpnfRe — NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2023

He should be motivated once again back in the same building that he started his career in.

Only five teams have allowed more shots on goal per game than Montreal this season.

Give me Lehkonen over 2.5 shots on goal at +105.