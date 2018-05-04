Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk are game-time decisions for Friday's Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team announced.

“They have some nicks... I believe they will play," Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said. Neither were known to be dealing with injuries before the announcement Friday.

In 10 games in the playoffs this year, Marchand has four goals and 11 assists, while DeBrusk has six goals and two assists.

Cassidy also added that centre Ryan Donato will return to the lineup, but it is not yet determined who he will play alongside with.

It's the first time Donato has played since Game 2 of their first round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs, which they went on to win in seven games.

Tampa Bay leads the series 2-1.