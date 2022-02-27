SAN JOSE, Calif. -- — Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston, which beat San Jose for the ninth straight time. The Sharks’ last win against the Bruins came on March 15, 2016.

Timo Meier scored for the Sharks, who lost for the eighth time in their last nine games.

Marchand opened the scoring in the first period on a 2-on-1 break, receiving Jake DeBrusk's pass and beating James Reimer.

Meier scored the equalizer on the power play in the second for his team-leading 24th goal of the season.

Marchand responded early in the third with his second goal of the night and 23rd of the season. Bergeron added his 14th with 40 seconds remaining, putting the game out of reach.

Reimer made 34 saves, keeping San Jose in the game despite being outshot 37-16.

Jeremy Swayman recorded 15 saves for the Bruins, including a pair of key stops in the final minutes as San Jose mounted a furious rally, attempting to force overtime.

NOTES

Sharks D Mario Ferraro left the game with a lower-body injury in the second period after being pushed awkwardly into the boards by Boston’s Taylor Hall, who was penalized for interference. ... C Andrew Cogliano was a late scratch for San Jose due to a personal matter. ... Sharks LW Rudolfs Balcers (upper-body injury) missed his second straight game and is unlikely to play Sunday against Seattle. ... San Jose D Nicolas Meloche was a scratch after leaving Thursday’s game with an undisclosed injury. ... Bruins C Curtis Lazar missed the game with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Los Angeles on Monday night for the first of two meetings this season.

Sharks: Host Seattle on Sunday night, seeking their first-ever win against the Kraken.

—-