SOUTHAMPTON, England — Marco Silva won the battle of the under-pressure managers as Everton piled more misery on Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton with a 2-1 victory at St Mary's on Saturday.

Richarlison volleyed a 75th-minute winner to end Everton's eight-match run without a Premier League away triumph and earn Silva a much-needed boost.

Southampton, which had gone eight home matches without a victory, scored through striker Danny Ings early in the second half.

Everton was 1-0 up at half-time thanks to a fourth-minute header by Tom Davies.