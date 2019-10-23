BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Filip Chlapik's goal early in the second period stood as the winner as the Belleville Senators edged the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Wednesday in the American Hockey League.

Josh Norris and Parker Kelly also scored as Belleville (2-4-0) built an early 3-0 lead.

Power-play goals less than a minute apart from Xavier Ouellet and Lukas Vejdemo brought the Rocket (3-5-0) within one in the second period.

Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg stopped 39 shots. Laval's Cayden Primeau made 29 saves..

The Canadian Press first published this story on Oct. 23, 2019.