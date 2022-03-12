Kraken beat Habs as Johansson scores in seventh round of SO

MONTREAL — The Seattle Kraken blew a 3-1 lead in the third period but held on to end their five-game eastern road trip with a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens in a shootout Saturday night.

Adam Larsson forced overtime by redirecting the puck in his own net. But the Kraken held strong in OT and Marcus Johansson sealed the victory with his game-winning goal in the seventh round of the shootout.

Yanni Gourde, Ryan Donato and Jared McCann scored for Seattle (17-37-6) in regulation. In addition to his shootout game-winner, Johansson picked up two assists. Philipp Grubauer allowed three goals from 33 shots.

Michael Pezzetta, Alexander Romanov and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal (15-35-7). Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves.

The Kraken broke the ice on the penalty kill on an awkward play involving Gourde and Chris Wideman. Montembeault left the puck for his defenceman but Gourde’s body check made him score in his own net. Gourde was credited with the short-handed goal.

Pezzetta levelled the score with 5:10 to go in the first period. From the high slot, he bounced a pass from Jake Evans off his skate and beat Grubauer.

Seattle regained its lead two minutes later when Johansson’s shot bounced off the boards and onto Donato’s stick. The centreman didn’t miss his opportunity to score his 13th goal of the season.

McCann notched his 23rd marker of the campaign on the power play at 15:05 of the second period when he was left alone in the high slot. The winger one-timed Johansson’s pass from the corner giving the Kraken a two-goal advantage.

Montreal responded at 1:04 of the third period when Romanov grabbed a loose puck at the point and beat Grubauer with a slap shot.

The Habs tied the game with 2:12 to go in regulation when Larsson redirected Suzuki’s pass into his own net.

After a scoreless overtime and six rounds of the shootout, Johansson finally found the winning goal and left the Bell Centre under a rain of boos.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2022.