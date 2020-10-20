PARIS — Forward Marcus Rashford returned to haunt Paris Saint-Germain, scoring with another late winner as Manchester United won 2-1 in their opening Champions League group game on Tuesday.

Two seasons ago United knocked PSG out in dramatic style to reach the competition's quarterfinals, with a nerveless Rashford scoring a last-gasp injury-time penalty to win 3-1 in Paris having lost 2-0 in Manchester.

This time he netted in the 87th minute at a rain-soaked Parc des Princes, collecting a pass from substitute Paul Pogba and easily turning his marker before smacking a low shot past goalkeeper Keylor Navas from the edge of the penalty area.

United was leading through midfielder Bruno Fernandes’ twice-taken penalty midway through the first half when United forward Anthony Martial rose to clear Neymar’s corner from the left, but instead his glancing header flew past goalkeeper David de Gea to make it 1-1 in the 55th.

De Gea denied Angel Di Maria early in the first half and Kylian Mbappe just after the break with a superb one-handed save that will doubtless boost his confidence after some heavy criticism of his performances in recent months.

Navas had thwarted Rashford with two excellent stops in the last 20 minutes, but even he could not get his hand to the ball as Rashford arrowed his winner into the bottom left corner — to much jubilation from United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

In Group H's other game, last season's Champions League semifinalist Leipzig won 2-0 against Champions League first-timer Istanbul Basaksehir.

PSG lost last season's final to Bayern Munich and travels to Turkey under early pressure next week.

___

