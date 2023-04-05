The composed finish. That now-familiar finger-to-the-temple celebration pose.

Marcus Rashford continued his prolific post-World Cup scoring spree for Manchester United on Wednesday to get the team back on course for Champions League qualification.

The England forward's 28th-minute goal secured a 1-0 win over Brentford in the pouring rain at Old Trafford as United moved back into the Premier League's top four.

United is tied for points with third-place Newcastle, which was helped by some woeful defending by relegation-threatened West Ham in a 5-1 thrashing at the London Stadium.

Callum Wilson and Joelinton scored two goals apiece in Newcastle's fourth straight win. Boos from the home fans greeted the final whistle, with West Ham only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Newcastle and Man United look to be the favorites to claim the final two Champions League spots behind Arsenal and Manchester City, the teams battling for the title.

Tottenham is three points further back in fifth but has played one game more.

Rashford is in career-best scoring form, having netted 28 goals in all competitions — 15 of them in the league.

No player in the Premier League has scored more than his 11 since the competition resumed in late December after the World Cup.

