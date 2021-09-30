No second baseman in Major League Baseball history has ever hit more home runs in a single season than Marcus Semien’s 44.

Yet Semien’s achievement may have been lost in the shuffle after two home runs from Bo Bichette stole the show as the Blue Jays picked up a potentially season-saving 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees Wednesday night.

But without Semien’s success – he ranks ahead of even Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in wins above replacement this season – it’s possible Toronto wouldn’t even be playing games of this magnitude.

He told reporters Wednesday his success is the result of a group effort from the whole organization.

“I’m always open to new things, but since late April or May, I’ve found a routine here that works for me. I wouldn’t be able to do that without our strength coaches, hitting coaches and infield coaches, because they do a lot for us,” Semien said after the win.

“It takes a lot of dedication from us players to buy in and do everything.”

Semien’s 44th homer of the season was a two-run shot to left field that came in the first inning off an elevated Gerrit Cole fastball, breaking Davey Johnson’s record of 43 set in 1973 with the Atlanta Braves.

"We knew the guy we were facing today. We had to be ready for velocity and we worked on that before the game a little bit,” Semien said. “He attacked me with fastballs, and I got to it."

Of course, with each home run Semien hits, the higher price he commands as a free agent in the off-season. His .267/.338/.543 slash line and defensive versatility don’t hurt either. The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $18 million deal with Toronto in the off-season and is likely to require a hefty payday if the Jays intend on bringing him back.

But right now, the wild-card spot is what the Blue Jays are focused on, and Bichette’s two homers rescued the Jays after coughing up a 4-0 lead with time running out fast in the regular season.

"Sometimes you hit those bottom-of-the-eighth homers and they're just as big as a walk-off," Semien said of Bichette’s eighth-inning go-ahead longball.

"This is what we dream of doing," Bichette told reporters. "I wouldn't be playing baseball if it wasn't for moments like this."

Wednesday’s victory ended the Yankees’ seven-game winning streak and brought the Jays to within two games of the top American League wild-card spot. Both the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners won Wednesday night to stay one and a half a game above the Jays, respectively.

Toronto will send Cy Young candidate Robbie Ray to the mound Thursday in the series finale with New York before welcoming in the last-place Baltimore Orioles to town to wrap up the season.