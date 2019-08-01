How surprising is it that both Sanchez and Biagini have been traded?

Former Toronto Blue Jays teammates Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez will debut with their new teams on Saturday.

Zack Greinke will make his Astros debut Tuesday vs Colorado. Aaron Sanchez will start Saturday against Seattle. All 3 will meet the team in Houston tomorrow. — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) August 1, 2019

Stroman will make his Mets debut Saturday. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) July 31, 2019

Stroman, who was acquired by the New York Mets on Sunday for a pair of pitching prospects, will get the start Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park while Sanchez will get the ball on this same day for the Houston Astros, who picked him up alongside relief pitcher Joe Biagini at the trade deadline, at home against the Seattle Mariners.

The 28-year-old Stroman is 6-11 with a 2.96 ERA and 99 strikeouts over 124.2 innings pitched this season.

Sanchez, 27, is 3-14 with a 6.07 ERA and 99 strikeouts over 112.2 innings pitched this season. There was some speculation that the Astros might move Sanchez to the bullpen, but for now he'll keep his role as a starter.

The Mets have won seven games in a row and are four games out of the second and final wild-card spot in the National League while Houston holds a 7.5 game lead in the American League West.