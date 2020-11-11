Marcus Stroman is staying in New York.

First reported by @Metsmerized. Beyond excited to be back in Queens in 2021! @Mets https://t.co/N0SOKasd5R — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 11, 2020

The right-hander took to Twitter Wednesday morning to confirm a report saying he had accepted the $18.9 million qualifying offer, keeping him with the New York Mets for next season.

"Beyond excited to be back in Queens in 2021!" Stroman tweeted.

After watching the presser, I’m beyond excited to play for you sir. I could feel the excitement and passion you’re going to bring daily. Let’s go be great! @StevenACohen2 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 11, 2020

He also expressed support for new Mets owner Steve Cohen, who took over controlling interest in the team this fall.

"After watching the presser, I'm beyond excited to play for you sir. I could feel the excitement and passion you're going to bring daily. Let's go be great!."

Widely considered to be the best free agent starter available after Trevor Bauer, Stroman did not pitch at all in 2020 after sustaining a calf muscle injury and eventually voluntarily opting out due to COVID-19.

Stroman spent the first five and a half seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays but was traded to the New York Mets in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson. Stroman made 11 starts for the Mets following the trade, finishing the 2019 season with a combined ERA of 3.22 in 184.1 innings over the course of 32 starts. He was named to the All-Star Team for the first time in his career that season.

Stroman has overcome a lot over the course of his career, tearing his ACL in spring training of 2015. He outperformed expectations on his rehab that summer and made his way back to make four starts during the regular season and another three starts in the 2015 postseason.

A native of Medford, N.Y., Stroman made his big league debut as a 23-year-old in May of 2014 at PNC Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates.