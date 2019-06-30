Stroman on All-Star nod: 'It's amazing, one of the bright spots of my career'

Marcus Stroman can add all-star to his resume.

The Toronto Blue Jays starter was named to the 2019 AL All-Star team Sunday afternoon.

The 28-year-old is in the midst of one of his best seasons with a 3.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 104.2 innings pitched.

The selection for Stroman comes just one day after he left his start against the Kansas City Royals with a left shoulder issue. However, it is expected that Stroman will be available to make his next scheduled start.

The American has been no stranger to trade rumors this season and this all-star selection will give him another chance to display his stuff for all of the teams in the league.

Don’t expect Stroman to be intimidated by the big stage of an all-star game. On the Jays recent trip to New York, Stroman was asked about pitching at Yankee stadium and had this to say, “"I love excitement. I love bright lights. I love competition. I love pressure."

The all-star game goes July 9 from Progressive Park in Cleveland.