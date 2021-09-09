Sakkari beats Pliskova to advance to US Open semis

Maria Sakkari has reached her second Grand Slam semifinal of the year by beating fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4 at the U.S. Open.

The 17th-seeded Sakkari never made it past the fourth round in 20 appearances at major tournaments until getting to the final four at the French Open in June.

She’s now equaled that showing and become the first Greek woman to make it this far at the U.S. Open.

Sakkari never faced a break point Wednesday night and wound up with nearly twice as many winners, 23, as unforced errors, 12.

Sakkari eliminated 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the previous round.

The 26-year-old Sakkari will face 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu of Britain on Thursday for a berth in the championship match.

Pliskova is a former No. 1 and two-time major runner-up, including at Wimbledon in July.