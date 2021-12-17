Poulin nets OT winner to send Canada past USA in Rivalry Series

ST. LOUIS — Marie-Philip Poulin scored at 3:31 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States on Friday night in Game 6 of the pre-Olympics women's hockey series.

Sarah Fillier and Emily Clark also scored for Canada, and Emerance Maschmeyer made 28 saves.

Canada has won four of the six games in the nine-game series.

Savannah Harmon tied it at 2-2 for the United States with 7:18 left in regulation.

Kendall Coyne Schofield had a power-play goal for the United States. Nicole Hensley stopped 28 shots.

On Wednesday in the first of two games at St. Louis' Centene Community Ice Center, Canada won 2-1 on Poulin's overtime winner.

Game 7 is Monday night in St. Paul, Minn.