Riding a two-game winning streak, PWHL Montreal returns to action Sunday against PWHL Boston on the road at Tsongas Center.

Watch the action LIVE Sunday at 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Laura Stacey scored in regulation and Maureen Murphy fired her first goal of the season home in overtime as Montreal earned a 2-1 victory over Ottawa in their previous outing.

Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 43 of 44 shots to earn the victory and run her season record to 3-1-1 with a 2.11 goals-against average.

Stacey combined with Tereza Vanišová to lead Montreal to a similar 2-1 victory over Minnesota in the first of those two wins.

Elaine Chuli was between the pipes at Xcel Energy Center and turned away 45 shots for her second win of the campaign.

Desbiens, Stacey, Erin Ambrose and captain Marie-Philip Poulin all participated in the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase at the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto last Thursday.

Poulin currently leads Montreal with six goals and is tied with Vanišová and Murphy for the team lead with seven points.

Megan Keller, Aerin Frankel, Alina Müller, and captain Hilary Knight represented PWHL Boston at the All-Star Game showcase – they come into the matchup with Montreal on a similar two-game winning streak.

Knight scored the OT winner, her first of the season, in Boston’s 4-3 victory over Minnesota in their last game. Müller, Kaleigh Fratkin and Taylor Girard also found the net, while Emma Söderberg made 18 saves to earn the win.

Prior to that, Boston defeated Ottawa 3-2.

This will be the second meeting of the season between Montreal and Boston.

Amanda Pelkey scored her first of the season in OT as Boston earned a 3-2 victory in Montreal’s Verdun Auditorium on Jan. 13.

Ambrose and Stacey had the markers for Montreal, while Girard and Hannah Brandt also scored to pace Boston’s attack.

After Sunday’s contest, both teams will see their next action against PWHL Toronto. Boston will host Toronto on Feb. 14 and Montreal will face them at sold-out Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 16.