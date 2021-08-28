Canada dominated the second period against Germany as they hold a 5-0 lead after two periods of their quarterfinal matchup at the Women's World Hockey Championship.

Natalie Spooner got the scoring started in the middle frame as she found the net for the second time on Saturday, firing the puck from inside the blue line and beating German goaltender Franziska Albl to extend the Canadian lead to four.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin returned to the lineup after missing the final preliminary round game against the United States and got her name on the score sheet by finding some room in the slot and firing the puck home for the fifth Canadian goal.

Emerance Maschmeyer, who got the start in net for Canada, was not forced to make a save in the second period and has only faced two shots over the first two frames.

Ashton Bell, Brianne Jenner and Spooner gave Canada a 3-0 lead after the first period.