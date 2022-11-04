TRURO, N.S. — Canadian national team star Marie-Philip Poulin scored the game-winning goal Friday in overtime and added an assist as Team Harvey's beat Team Adidas 4-3 at the Dream Gap Tour.

Hayley Scamurra, Alexa Gruschow and Jessie Eldridge also scored for Team Harvey's, which was up 3-2 going into the third period at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association's Truro Showcase.

Canadian star Sarah Nurse netted two goals, including the game-tying marker in the third for Team Adidas. Jessica DiGirolamo scored the other in the loss.

Earlier, Canada's Blayre Turnbull scored the eventual winner and assisted on the game-tying goal to lead Team Scotiabank to a 2-1 win over Team Sonnet.

Shannon Stewart scored the other marker in the second period of the victory.

Abby Roque got Team Sonnet on the board first to open the scoring in the middle frame.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.