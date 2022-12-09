GATINEAU, Que. — Marie-Philip Poulin scored the shootout winner to lift Team Harvey's to a 3-2 comeback victory over Team Sonnet on Friday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association all-star weekend.

Jessie Eldridge netted the game-tying marker with just 1.7 seconds left in regulation to send it to overtime.

Team Harvey's was down 2-0 before Lee Stecklein scored on a point shot with just over two minutes remaining in the third period to put her side on the board.

Natasza Tarnowski and Abby Roque scored in the opening period for Team Sonnet.

Kristin O'Neill and Laura Stacey each had a goal and an assist, leading Team Adidas past Team Scotiabank 2-1 earlier Friday in Kemptville, Ont.

Alex Carpenter scored the lone goal for Team Scotiabank with 2:01 remaining in the final period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2022.