MONTAFON, Austria — Canada's Marielle Thompson and Courtney Hoffos were first and third, respectively, in the women's final of the skicross World Cup event on Saturday.

Sweden's Sandra Naeslund was second, earning silver.

It's Thompson's best finish of the young World Cup season. The Whistler, B.C., native finished ninth and fourth in Val Thorens, France, last week.

Hoffos, from Windermere, B.C., earned a silver and bronze in France.

On the men's side, Kris Mahler of Canmore, Alta., earned silver a week after taking gold for his first-ever World Cup podium. Calgary's Brady Leman won bronze on Saturday, while Switzerland's Ryan Regez took the top spot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.