The Seattle Mariners have activated second baseman Robinson Cano following his 80-game suspension under the MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. He will be active for Tuesday's matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

#Mariners reinstate INF Robinson Canó from the MLB restricted list. Seattle options RHP Casey Lawrence to AAA Tacoma and transfers RHP Sam Tuivailala to the 60-day DL.



Read: https://t.co/bRHIdOO9sF pic.twitter.com/7RhPHj4wrt — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) August 14, 2018

Cano, 35, has been out of the lineup since May 14 after he suffered a fractured right hand when he was hit by a pitch. His suspension was announced while he was on the disabled list.

Despite his return to the lineup, Cano will not be eligible to play should the Mariners make the post-season.

Manager Scott Servais said the Cano will split time at second base, but added that there is no specific plan for how to integrate the eight-time All-Star back into the lineup.

“There is no great blueprint that says this is what is going to happen 33 per cent of the time or 67 per cent of the time,” Servais said. “We have to play it day by day and series by series. It’s a great offensive player to add to our mix, and the fact he can move around the field and is willing to do it, it should really keep some guys fresh and hopefully it pays dividends.”

Despite the uncertainty, teammates are excited to get Cano back.

“I think everybody’s real excited,’’ said third baseman Kyle Seager. “Any time you can add a person of his calibre, that’s a huge boost to our team.”

“Before the last series, we were going through a little funk, obviously,’’ outfielder Denard Span said. “I think it’s just going to be good to have your No. 3-hole hitter coming back and inserting him into the lineup. It’s almost like having a midseason July trade. I think everybody’s excited about just having his presence in the locker room and also in the lineup and on the field.”

As corresponding moves, reliever Sam Tuivailala was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster and right-hander Casey Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

Before his injury and suspension, Cano was hitting .287 with four home runs and 23 RBI. In a five-game rehab stint, Cano went 7-18 with two home runs and six RBI.

The Mariners sit at 69-51 entering play Tuesday and sit in third place in the American League West.