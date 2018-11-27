Marcus Mariota finished Monday night's game with 303 yards on 22-for-23 passing, two touchdowns and 147.7 passer rating, but it wasn't enough as his Tennessee Titans fell 34-17 to the red-hot Houston Texans.

As such, the former Oregon standout thinks he has more to give.

"I can do a better job, though," Mariota said of his performance after the game. "I didn’t help our guys up front – I was holding the ball too long. I got us in negative situations, taking some of these sacks. I’ll look back at the film and get better from it, and improve."

Mariota, 25, didn't throw his first incompletion until the fourth and was flirting with the league's new completions record set on Sunday by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who went 25-for-25 before throwing an incompletion. Still, Mariota believes it was the Titans' inability to get it done on third down that did them in. The Titans were just 4-for-12 on third down.

"They did a good job on third down against us," Mariota said. "To be able to continue to sustain drives, continue to sustain momentum, we’ve got to be able to be efficient on third down. And I think there were times when we might have had a big play, but we got kind of stalled. If we want to be the offense that we want to be, we have to improve in that area, and be able to continue to sustain drive and score points."

Sitting at 5-6, the Titans remain alive in the AFC wild-card hunt, but there is a logjam of teams. The Baltimore Ravens currently occupy the final playoff spot at 6-5 with the Indianapolis Colts (6-5), Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos (all 5-6) nipping at their heels. Mariota says the Titans need to focus on themselves in the final weeks of the season.

"We just have to focus on tomorrow," Mariota said. "We can’t worry about anything else. Just take care of your business, take care of your household, and find ways to improve."

The Titans are next in action on Sunday when they host the New York Jets (3-8) in Nashville.