A familiar face is returning to Calgary tonight.

The Seattle Kraken are bringing Mark Giordano to the Saddledome as they take on the Flames Wednesday night, marking the defenceman's return to Calgary.

Line-ups for tonight's preseason game vs. SEA: pic.twitter.com/8R0U7dk3Kv — Calgary Flames PR (@NHLFlamesPR) September 29, 2021

Giordano did not play in Tuesday night's 6-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers but was active in Seattle's preseason debut on Sunday, a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. He registered three shots on goal in 20 minutes of ice time.

The 37-year-old was selected by the Kraken in the expansion draft over the summer, ending a run of 15 seasons for Giordano in a Flames jersey. He is a five-time All-Star, the 2018-19 Norris Trophy winner and ranks second behind Jarome Iginla (1,219) in games played with 949.

He was also named the 19th captain in franchise history, serving in the role from the start of the 2013-14 season through to the end of last year.

Giordano told TSN's Salim Valji last month that he can't wait for his return to the Saddledome when the Kraken take on the Flames on Dec. 23. But as it happens, his return will happen a lot sooner, even if it's only a preseason game.

"I just appreciate everything the city has done for me, so I’m not really thinking about legacies or anything like that, but I do take a lot of pride. I think I laid it out there every night for the Flames. I’m looking forward to something that’s going to be a little bit different but something that is exciting as well. I will say though, I am looking forward to playing in front of the Calgary fans once again when we head there in December,” he said.

As for life with the NHL's newest franchise, Giordano said he became excited to begin a new chapter once the dust of the expansion draft settled.

"It was a fast-paced, pretty crazy 24 hours but I’m happy I went down and checked out the city and facilities and all that in Seattle. Now I’ve gotten around that and am looking forward to a new experience and a new season,” he said.

A familiar sight in unfamiliar threads…former Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano takes his first twirl as a member of the Seattle Kraken pic.twitter.com/uJyKIeKzQf — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) September 29, 2021

Other notable names to make the trip for Seattle include Jordan Eberle, Morgan Geekie, Jared McCann, Jayden Schwartz, Cale Fleury and Philipp Grubauer. Flames regulars active Wednesday night include Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, Milan Lucic, Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane and Noah Hanifin.