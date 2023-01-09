OTTAWA — Mark Ideson will skip the Canadian entry at the 2023 world wheelchair curling championship, while Collinda Joseph and Dennis Thiessen will wear the Maple Leaf at the world wheelchair mixed doubles playdowns.

Ideson, who plays lead, will be joined by fourth Jon Thurston, third Ina Forrest, second Gil Dash and fifth Marie Wright at the March 4-12 competition in Richmond, B.C., Curling Canada announced Monday.

The two competitions will be held over the same time period at the Richmond Curling Centre.

Ideson, who won Paralympic gold in 2014, skipped Canada to a 7-4 record at the 2021 world playdowns in Beijing. Canada was eliminated after dropping a 6-4 decision to the United States in a qualification game.

Wright and Jamie Anseeuw finished seventh in their nine-team group at the inaugural world wheelchair mixed doubles championship last year in Lohja, Finland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2023.