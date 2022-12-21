After ‘disconnected’ debut, Fantilli and Stankoven plan to raise level After failing to register a point against Switzerland, Adam Fantilli and Logan Stankoven look to bounce back when Canada plays Slovakia on Wednesday in another pre-World Junior Hockey Championships tune-up game. Mark Masters has more.

Team Canada held an off-ice workout at the Avenir Centre in Moncton on Wednesday.

--

Canada's second line – Kamloops Blazers centre Logan Stankoven between Michigan Wolverines freshman Adam Fantilli and Arizona Coyotes winger Dylan Guenther – struggled to make an impact in Monday's opening pre-tournament game.

"We need a little bit more," said head coach Dennis Williams. "I would like to see them sustain a little more of a forecheck and some grind time offensively. They know that too after talking to them, but it's the first game. We'll keep them together, because I do believe there needs to be some continuity and not just panic because they didn't do as much as we'd like. It's a work in progress."

"We got better for sure," agreed Stankoven, who is the reigning CHL player of the year. "There's going to be lots of improvements made tonight hopefully and we'll try to find more chances as a line."

"It was our first game together, so we're building chemistry," Fantilli said. "We should be much better than we were two nights ago."

Canada beat Switzerland 6-0, but Stankoven and Fantilli didn't register a point. Guenther had a couple assists on the power play.

"They just have to stick with it and not get frustrated," said assistant coach Alan Letang. "In that first game they got a little disconnected from pucks and they weren't close to support each other. They're so skilled so they could just share the puck a little bit more."

There's built-in chemistry on Canada's other forward lines. On the top line, Brennan Othmann played with Connor Bedard and Shane Wright previously. On the all-QMJHL third line, Nathan Gaucher and Joshua Roy are good friends and go way back. The fourth line features a trio of WHL players.

Fantilli is the only NCAA player on Canada's roster. He notes that Monday's game was less physical than what he's been dealing with at Michigan.

"We were doing a lot of good things," Fantilli insisted. "We were playing fast and getting pucks deep as much as we could. So, if we can keep doing that and get our shots off more, I think we'll be pretty dangerous."

"Having more of a shooting mentality," said Stankoven of the needed adjustment, "and work off each other more and create some more chances down low. If we can spend more time in the O-zone it will create more chances."

The coaching staff is looking for Fantilli to use his 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame more.

"We haven't seen his ability to protect pucks and his ability to play in those small, tight areas," said Letang. "If we get some pucks to the net tonight and get him around the net, he can make those little skill, slip plays."

Fantilli is the second youngest player on this team and is under the microscope because of his draft-eligible status.

"I block it out as much as I can," he said. "Being here, there's so many teams and so many great players so a lot of attention has shifted to other guys, and you can kind of sneak away a little bit sometimes. There is pressure, but that's kind of a gift. Not a gift. What's the right word?"

Privilege?

"Pressure is privilege, right?" said Fantilli, echoing the great Billie Jean King. "It's something that we all want, and I feel very lucky to have it, so it's good."

--

Fantilli is sounding hoarse these days, but not due to any illness.

"It was in the first period against Switzerland, a guy came to hit me, and his stick came up and hit me in the throat, so fighting it a little bit," he said with a smile. "It was sore a little bit throughout that game, but now it's just the way I sound."

--

The United States will face Sweden in a matinee in Moncton on Wednesday. That means Fantilli will be under the same roof as five of his Michigan teammates. TSN asked the native of Nobleton, Ont. to play a little word association when it comes to his friends turned foes.

"I don't know if I'm allowed to say positive things or if I have to say negative things," he said with a laugh.

What's the first thing Fantilli thinks of when it comes to linemate Dylan Duke?

"Great guy."

Rutger McGroarty?

"Big smile."

Luke Hughes?

"Really fast."

Seamus Casey?

"Issues."

Can you give us more?

"No."

Gavin Brindley?

"He works really hard. He works really hard."

Will Fantilli avoid these guys if he sees them in the hall today?

"Maybe," he said. "It depends on how things are going. They're all nice guys, but they're just wearing a separate sweater, so we'll be putting all our strength and talent into a different club."

--

Ben Gaudreau backstopped Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 under-18 World Championship in Texas.

"He was a rock for us," recalled defenceman Brandt Clarke, one of 12 players from that team now on the World Junior roster. "You feel so good when he's back there. He's just so solid. He's always in the right spot. He's a bigger guy, but he can also make the desperation save. Sometimes the bigger guy is always in the right spot but isn't as lateral. But he can get across really well."

The Sarnia Sting goalie, who stands 6-foot-2, gets the start on Wednesday.

"I'm really excited," Gaudreau said. "A lot of preparation for this. I'm excited and ready for the moment."

The 19-year-old is aiming to "dial it in" like he did in Texas. He posted a .919 save percentage in five games en route to being named the tournament's top 'tender.

"When's he dialled in and he's focused, he's unbeatable," said Letang, who runs the bench in Sarnia. "Pucks stick to him. He's one of the few players we have that can win a game outright for us. He showed that last year in the playoffs when we played [top-seeded] Windsor. We took that series to six games, and he was a big factor in that."

"You got to be on top of everything," said Gaudreau, who had a .924 save percentage in the series against Windsor. "Your sleep schedule, what you're eating, your practice habits and game habits, everything. You have to dial it in and make sure you're doing everything right and to the best of your abilities. I've had a couple good weeks and ready to go."

What's important when it comes to sleep?

"You got to stick to what your schedule is," the San Jose Sharks prospect said. "You got to make sure if it's 10 pm and that's your time to go to bed then you're sleeping at 10."

Is that his bedtime?

"I'm more of a 11 p.m. kind of guy," he said with a chuckle.

Gaudreau built up trust with Hockey Canada with his track record in red and white, but the native of Corbeil, Ont., has struggled this season, posting an .868 save percentage in 22 games. With the injury-plagued Sting giving up a lot of chances, Gaudreau needed to adapt to a heavy workload.

"Early on, he had a little bit of a struggle getting into that routine and what you do after games, what you do before games to prepare," said Letang. "As things settled in for us the last little bit, he's done a real good job."

--

Seattle Thunderbirds goalie Thomas Milic pitched a 19-save shutout on Monday against the Swiss.

"He was steady, especially in the first period," said Williams. "Shots were 12-11 and they came in waves. There was five, six, seven, eight minutes where there wasn't a lot of play in our zone and then two, three shots quickly. I thought he was solid, calm, collected. His rebound control was really good. He made the saves we needed."

Does that raise the stakes for Gaudreau's game tonight?

"I don't think so," he said. "I still got to do my job. We know Thomas is a great goalie and he proved it once again. It's no surprise to me, to be honest. He's worked his butt off in practice and dialled his stuff in too. Milly had a great game."

Any nerves for Milic?

"There always is," he admitted, "especially when you throw on a jersey like this. But I did a pretty good job handling it."

Milic is handling everything really well of late. He helped Seattle reach the league championship series last season.

"I'm someone that likes pressure," he said with a smile. "I thrive under pressure. I love getting those big games. That's one of the best parts of being a goalie for me is being able to have such an influence over big games. So, a lot of it is just naturally loving pressure."

Canada wraps up the pre-tournament schedule on Friday against Finland.

--

Projected Team Canada lineup for Wednesday's game:

Othmann - Wright - Bedard

Fantilli - Stankoven - Guenther

Dean - Gaucher - Roy

Schaefer - Bankier - Ostapchuk

Dach

Del Mastro - Zellweger

Hinds - Clarke

Korchinski - Matier

Allan

Gaudreau starts

Milic