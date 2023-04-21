TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who held a team meeting at Ford Performance Centre on Friday before flying to Tampa for Saturday’s Game 3 against the Lightning.

In a jubilant Leafs dressing room on Thursday night following a 7-2 win, coach Sheldon Keefe and captain John Tavares immediately looked to refocus the group.

"Hell of a bounce back," Tavares declared in a behind-the-scenes video posted by the team. "Keefer said it best, hardest thing to do is to follow up one in the playoffs with another one. Let's go get it done."

That message was greeted by applause.

The Leafs also beat the Lightning by five goals in a game during last year's series. The Lightning responded by winning the next game.

"The series is just going to get harder," Keefe cautioned. "We're going to get on the road here now. It's going to get harder so the mindset for us should be nothing other than continuing to get better because that's just what's going to be required."

The Leafs won three games in the playoffs last year and the Lightning came back and won the next game each time. Killer instinct has been a missing ingredient in this era of Leafs hockey.

"They're going to be ready to go and we got to find another level," said top-line centre Auston Matthews. "You look at last year, it was kind of similar, right. It was a bit of a rollercoaster back and forth. But, you know, it's just a bit of a chess game, I'd say. It's a great response from our group last night and the hardest part is going out there and doing it again especially against a team like that."

"Our battle level in Game 1 was outstanding," Lightning coach Jon Cooper told reporters after landing back in Tampa. "I'm not sure we matched that in Game 2 ... that was the main issue for us."

Tampa Bay is dealing with significant injuries on defence with both Erik Cernak and Victor Hedman missing Game 2. There was no update on their status on Friday.

But the Lightning are very comfortable inside Amalie Arena where they went 28-8-5. That was the second-best home record in the regular season.

"We're in a best-of-five series and we don't have home ice now," Keefe said. "That's kind of the reality of it so we have to make sure our group is recognizing the urgency continues to rise … The series now is really, truly beginning."

In what ways, specifically, does Keefe believe his team can be better on Saturday?

“Your execution can always get better in all areas," the coach said. "Their forecheck pressure will be a major focal point of this series so our ability to get through that."

There's also the issue of discipline. Toronto has been shorthanded 11 times in two games.

"We took two penalties in the first period that we'd like to minimize," Keefe said. "We gave them a freebie."

That would be a roughing penalty by defenceman Jake McCabe, who was goaded into a retaliatory shot by veteran winger Corey Perry.

"Perry, in particular, has the ability to kind of raise the temperature," acknowledged Keefe. "Through his whole career he has found a way to get those calls to go in his favour. He's as good as anybody in the league at it. He can stoke the fire yet come out of it on the other side somewhat unscathed."

Perry has drawn four penalties in the series while no other Lightning player has drawn more than one.

"He's been an effective player," said McCabe. "Our job is to play him hard and play him smart. He's been a factor for them so just keep playing him hard."

Perry has also scored in both games so far.

"He is here to play at this time of year," Cooper said prior to Game 2. "The fact that he has been to three straight finals on three different teams — not a coincidence."

Perry dropped the gloves with Justin Holl late in Game 2 as the Lightning refused to go quietly. Fans in Toronto chanted 'Perry sucks! Perry sucks!' as the veteran winger exchanged words with a fan beside the penalty box.

"He stirs the pot a lot," said winger Zach Aston-Reese. "Just got to match his intensity."

Toronto's fourth line of David Kampf between Aston-Reese and Sam Lafferty started the series slow.

"I don't think we were very physical in Game 1," Aston-Reese said. "Sometimes you just get so hyped up you almost crap the bed and that's kind of what happened. That's how I felt, at least, about Game 1, personally."

Aston-Reese committed a costly turnover that led to Tampa Bay's opening goal on Tuesday. He earned a measure of redemption on Thursday by scoring his second career playoff goal.

"It was pretty big for us," he said. "That first goal in Game 1 I felt fully responsible for so to be able to respond with a goal in Game 2 kind of takes the weight off your shoulders a little bit."

"Those guys, to me, made a big difference in the game last night," Keefe said, "especially relative to where they were at in Game 1. It was a real issue for us in Game 1. The regular season, they did such a great job for us so you're trusting them and putting them in similar spots to come through and they didn't so then it throws you out of rhythm in other spots and matchups and deployment."

Keefe likes to give the fourth line defensive-zone starts in the hopes they can win the shift and set up the other lines for offensive opportunities.

"Last night those guys played really well and the goal they scored is an example of what we need and can be a major difference maker for us," Keefe said. "You put them out in the defensive zone against the opposition's best players and they drive the puck the ice down the ice, bring it to the net and put one in for us and essentially puts the game away for us. When the Kampf line is going like that it allows a lot of other things to happen for us and it will have to remain that way. I mean, Tampa’s fourth line has been very good in these two games."

Aston-Reese is unlikely to be playing cards on the flight down to Tampa.

"I don't like to gamble," he said with a smile. "I had a bad experience at summer camp when I was like 13. I was at some Minnesota hockey camp and I was playing the older kids in pool and getting my show ran and I had to call my dad and he had to wire me some money to the camp. After that debacle I stayed away from gambling."

Ilya Samsonov, on the other hand, will likely be at the table being dealt in. Following a tough loss in Game 1, the goalie used cards to get his mind off the rising pressure.

"I'm just watching poker all day," he revealed. "We play a lot [when] we're on the plane. I want to focus on different [thing]. I stay with my baby and watch some poker. Nice day."

Samsonov allowed six goals on 29 shots before being pulled in Game 1.

"A big change for me," said Samsonov, who was making just his eighth career playoff start. "First game in the playoff [in] Toronto so different from where I played. New things."

Samsonov stopped 20 of 22 shots on Thursday to earn his second career playoff win.

"Less nervous," he said. "Everybody say, 'Just relax and enjoy this time.'"

With Michael Bunting suspended three games, Keefe was forced to shuffle his lines for Game 2 and the moves worked well.

Tavares slid back to the middle of the second line with Alex Kerfoot joining him and William Nylander.

Ryan O'Reilly dropped down to the third line with Noel Acciari and 20-year-old Matthew Knies, who made his Stanley Cup playoff debut.

"It spreads out a little bit of depth throughout the lineup," noted Matthews. "[O'Reilly] can play all over. He plays in all situations. [Tavares] is probably a little more comfortable playing in the middle, which is where he's played most of his career. It gives us a different look. It was working for us last night so we want to continue to roll."

Cooper bristled when asked how moving O'Reilly to the third line changed the dynamic for his team.

"How many centres deep are we? Let me ask you that," Cooper shot back at a reporter. "Give me [Brayden] Point, [Anthony] Cirelli, and [Nick] Paul all day against anybody in the league."

The usually mild-mannered Tavares celebrated his first goal on Tuesday with a big fist pump.

"The emotion of the playoffs," the 32-year-old said. "Our building was jumping. Fans were phenomenal. It's playoff hockey and you get excited and you want to feed off that emotion."

Tavares kept on giving the fans reasons to cheer producing the first playoff hat trick by a Leaf in over two decades. He became just the fourth Toronto player in the past 30 years to record a three-goal performance in the postseason joining Alexander Mogilny (2003), Mike Gartner (1996) and Wendel Clark (1993).

Tavares felt the need to set the tone after the lacklustre loss in Game 1.

"No doubt, for myself, wanting to go out there and play well and execute and, as the captain, try and set the standard," he said.

"When your captain has a night like he did ... it just speaks volumes about him," said defenceman Morgan Rielly. "We could be here all night talking about the great things he brings for our team on and off the ice, but his actions spoke louder than words."

Rielly recorded the primary assist on each of the Leafs' first four goals to match the franchise record for most assists in a playoff game. Doug Gilmour (1994), Darryl Sittler (1977) and Ian Turnbull (1976) also achieved the feat.

"Some great shots and, you know, it's just part of it, I guess," Rielly mumbled modestly.

The longest-serving Leaf almost always deflects personal praise. Teammates, though, lavished compliments on the 29-year-old.

"Just an all-world night," said Tavares, who did a joint news conference with Rielly after the game.

What stood out?

"The way he can impact the game with his feet and just the way he was skating," Tavares said while Rielly looked down sheepishly. "Not just when he's making plays or finding guys or using his shot, which is such a weapon, but even getting out of pressure out of the D-zone and attacking middle ice and gaining zones and just changing the game that way. He just makes life so much easier as a forward."

Keefe highlighted the play Rielly made on the second Tavares goal, which came shortly after the Lightning got on the board and appeared to be gaining some momentum.

"He jumped up the weak side and joined the rush," Keefe said. "He gave William [Nylander] another option. To me, that is Morgan at his best offensively, when he is jumping up like that. That is a big-time play with that initiative there and it ultimately leads to a goal which is a game-changing goal. It takes it from 3-1 to 4-1. It is a big moment in the game for us."

All the stars came out to shine for the Leafs in Game 2. It was Mitch Marner who got things going. He intercepted an Alex Killorn pass and drew a tripping penalty on Ian Cole on the first shift.

"Just trying to read eyes, read the play, see what's open and see what I can pick off," said Marner, who led the league in takeaways during the regular season. "I want to make sure I did wait in case it went behind me or something like that and didn't want to give up an odd-man rush or anything like that. Just trusted myself to make a play and lucky enough it worked."

Just seven seconds into the ensuing power play, Marner took a pass from Rielly and used Mikhail Sergachev as a screen to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy on a long-range shot.

"He takes charge of the game for us right away," Keefe said. "That is the type of performance you are looking for from those guys."

Matthews picked up two assists while Nylander scored a goal and added an assist.

"It's definitely nice when they're leading the way," Aston-Reese said of the core players. "It sets the tempo for everyone else and gives you more energy out there seeing them compete and get on the board."

The third line didn't breakthrough offensively, but they controlled possession against the Lightning. And Knies made a positive impression in just his fourth NHL game.

"He skated well," Keefe said. "He was hard on the puck. He made a couple of great offensive plays. It was a real good performance from him."

"He could've scored a few goals," Aston-Reese said. "You look at that play when he cutback and took the puck to the net, definitely going to make a name for himself doing things like that … It's crazy. He's only 20-years-old and he's able to protect the puck like that. It's really impressive."

More impressive when you consider that it was Knies' first ever game at Scotiabank Arena.

"It was unreal," the Phoenix native said. "It was a pretty memorable moment stepping on the ice and seeing the rally towels and just the energy on the ice, the intensity, it was surreal."

The only real blemish for Knies came in the first period when he took a hooking penalty.

"That was a pretty bad penalty by me to start the game," he said.

Knies admitted to dealing with nerves, but credited O'Reilly for helping him get comfortable.

"O'Reilly really stepped up and kind of put me under his wing there and made the game a lot easier for me so fortunate to have him in the middle and carrying the play and driving the force for our line."

Knies takes comfort in knowing any pass to O'Reilly is likely going to end up in a positive play.

"He's probably the most elite player in the NHL with the way he handles the puck around him," Knies gushed. "He can tip any puck. Anything that goes near him he can deflect. It's really fun to watch in practice. I feel like I can give him an area pass wherever and he's going to handle it and he's going to get a good opportunity from it."

Matt Murray, who is recovering from a concussion, was the only player on the ice on Friday.

The Leafs have an optional skate scheduled for 11:30 am on Saturday at Amalie Arena.