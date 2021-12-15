‘All-around unbelievable’ Power brings precision to Canada's defence Michigan Wolverines defenceman Owen Power, the top pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was unable to compete at last year’s World Juniors because he would've missed too much school. Getting the chance to play this year, Mark Masters writes, has fuelled the 6-foot-5, 214-pound native of Mississauga, Ont., who’s really impressing his new teammates.

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship. Team Canada practised at Fenlands Banff Recreation Centre on Wednesday.

Michigan defenceman Owen Power wasn't released for Hockey Canada's selection camp last year, because the freshman would've missed too much school. Three of his Wolverine teammates ended up inside the Edmonton bubble and won gold with Team USA.

"Every time they brought it up, it definitely fuelled me to want to win this year," Power said.

It's not often the first overall pick in the National Hockey League draft – taken by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021 – is available to play at the World Juniors. Prior to Power, American Erik Johnson was the last top pick not to go straight to the NHL and that was back in 2006.

Following a strange pandemic season, Power was looking for a more normal college experience this year. And that includes the full junior hockey experience.

"I didn't get the chance to play in [World Juniors] last year so being able to come back and having the opportunity to play in it definitely played a role in me deciding to stay in school," he confirmed.

Power was invited to Canada's summer camp, but didn't attend due to a busy post-draft schedule. So, the early days of this camp have included a feeling-out process.

"Just trying to get to know the guys and the more I get to know the way they play the better off I'll be," he said.

The 6-foot-5, 214-pound native of Mississauga, Ont., has already made a big impression on his new teammates.

"This is really my first time watching him," said Regina Pats phenom Connor Bedard. "How big he is, but how smooth he is at that size and how he's able to handle the puck, it's pretty ridiculous."

"This is the first time I've really got to see him on the ice," echoed assistant coach Dennis Williams, who works with the defence. "He's an all-around unbelievable player."

Manitoba Moose winger Cole Perfetti appreciates the subtle way Power goes about his business.

"He's not one of those guys who's going to come down and try and put you through the boards," the Winnipeg Jets prospect noted, "but he's just going to pick your stick and take the puck and skate away. It's kind of annoying."

Power has been skating on Canada's top pair alongside fellow lefty Olen Zellweger, who has shifted to the right side.

"We're doing stuff that I think, with most partners, you normally got to talk about before," Power said. "We've already been reading off each other. Just some neutral zone stuff. Just some movement. Just reading off each other and filling space. In one drill today I noticed it quite a bit. He just read off me so well and made it easy for me.

---

Every defenceman on Team Canada is a lefty, which means three will be playing on their off side at the tournament. Zellweger has done that in Everett where Williams is the head coach.

"We've had him over there quite a bit," Williams said. "He's got really good hands and feet to be able to get [pucks] off the wall. His strength is his skating ability [which helps] get his feet around pucks and that's what makes it difficult on neutral-zone regroups or break outs coming up the ice. His smarts, his speed and his skill-set really contribute to him being able to play his off side."

Williams isn't sugarcoating the situation, though.

"It's going to be a challenge, there's no doubt about it," he admitted. "We're trying everybody over there a little bit. It's also understanding, as a forward group, that you don't want to handcuff them."

Zellweger, considering his top-pair status, is facing perhaps the most pressure among those lining up on the right. But the Calgary native, who was picked in the second round by the Anaheim Ducks in July, is not short on confidence right now.

"When he came back from Anaheim [training camp] to join our team, there was a whole other level," Williams gushed. "He's an unbelievable young man. His character and compete on and off the ice is the top I've ever seen. He came back with the mindset of wanting to be the very best and not just the very best because of his skating and his offensive abilities, but to really hone in on his play without the puck and play on the defensive side. He's on a mission. If you ask him, you know, he goes out and wants to be the best player on the ice every night."

The hope is that playing on the right may actually enhance Zellweger's offensive attributes.

"There are some advantages to it," Williams agreed. "But it is something that we're going to work on and talk to them and see who's the most comfortable over there."

Power played the right side a bit in the USHL with the Chicago Steel.

"Offensively, you have a lot of different options with attacking wingers and, obviously, the one timer," he said. "Offensively it almost gives you an advantage playing on your off side."

Power made it clear, he's willing to switch sides if needed.

"I don't mind it, whatsoever," he said.

---

Wednesday's practice was the first one to feature special teams work since the final cuts. Power quarterbacked the top power-play unit.

"What he brings is just that confidence back there," Williams said. "He's an anchor and guys know when they move it up to him he sees the next play already and if there's a lane to the net he's able to get it 18 inches off the ice and snap it hard."

"He walks the line well," observed Perfetti. "He was making the right play and walking and dragging guys across the line and finding the flanks."

Perfetti and Dylan Guenther were stationed on the half walls while Shane Wright patrolled the middle/bumper spot and Mason McTavish was the net-front presence.

The coaching staff is urging a shooting mentality.

"On a power play in short-term events you got to be simple," noted Williams. "It's easy to stay on the outside with all the skill."

Canada finished third in power-play percentage last year. The Americans owned the tournament's top power play.

---

Dylan Garand only got into one game at last year's World Juniors, but says the experience will serve him well as he aims to win the starting job this year.

"Going through that whole tournament, I know what to expect with the scheduling and the games and how things go," the Kamloops goalie told reporters on a Zoom call.

Garand struck up a close bond with Northeastern's Devon Levi, who carried the load for Canada last year.

"Now, he's probably my best buddy," the New York Rangers prospect said. "I went to spend time with him in the summer. I've been picking his brain a bit. I know he's cheering for me and supporting me. I told him last year, I made him a promise that I'd come back this year and get the gold for him. I'm trying to keep that and looking forward to it."

---

Edmonton Oil Kings forward Jake Neighbours is turning heads at Canada's camp because of his tape job. The St. Louis Blues prospect uses white tape with black wax on the lower half of the blade.

"I was playing a spring tournament when I was about nine and found this black wax and me and a bunch of buddies grabbed it and started using it," Neighbours explained. "Going into the next season, a bunch of my friends in Airdrie junior hockey decided to do only half of the blade. Some of them did only the top of the stick, some did bottom. I did the bottom on both sides and I've done it ever since. It's almost been 10 years now."

"A little superstition he's got there," Oil Kings defenceman Kaiden Guhle said. "It's kind of funky. It's just weird."

But is it more than superstition? Does Neighbours hope that the strange look will throw off goalies?

"That was, initially, why I was using it," he said with a smile. "But as my goal totals went down, I started to notice it probably wasn't that."

"Guys are giving him heat for it," said Guenther. "I like it. It suits him well. He's the guy to use a different tape job like that. He's a guy who stands out whether it's in the dressing room or something like that. You're always noticing him and his tape job complements him that way."

The blade stands out the most, but Wright was intrigued by another element of the stick.

"He wraps a bunch of medical tape around the top and it's super thick," the Kingston centre said. "It's almost like Mark Stone and Brayden Point, they have the super-thick knobs at the top."

Wright was so intrigued that he took the twig for a twirl.

"It didn't feel too bad when I tried it," he said. "It felt pretty easy to hold. It didn't feel too weird. It's definitely something that you'd have to get used to, but it didn't feel too foreign to me."

---

Assistant coach Louis Robitaille left practice and didn't return following a collision with winger Justin Sourdif.

"Louis is doing OK," Williams said. "He took a hit there. He's doing well. Hopefully, he's back here the next practice."

Sourdif left the ice briefly, but returned for the rest of practice.

---

Per World Junior protocols, Team Canada started a two-day quarantine on Wednesday following practice.

"A lot of these guys have been going since they played last Wednesday night with their home clubs," Williams noted. "Travelled in Thursday. Practised Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday games. Monday was a long day at the rink for them [with media requests] and then practice Tuesday and Wednesday so I think they're probably welcoming a good day off to get a mental reset."

The next practice is scheduled for late in the day on Friday.

---

Lines at Wednesday's practice:

Perfetti - Wright - Guenther

Desnoyers - McTavish - Stankoven

Neighbours - Greig - Sourdif

Cuylle - Bourque - Bourgault

Bedard

Power - Zellweger

Guhle - Cormier

Sebrango - Lambos

O'Rourke - Seeley

Garand

Cossa

Brochu

Absent: Johnson

Power-play units at Wednesday's practice:

QB: Power

Flanks: Guenther, Perfetti

Bumper: Wright

Net front: McTavish

QB: Zellweger / Cormier

Flanks: Bourgault, Bourque

Bumper: Stankoven / Bedard

Net front: Neighbours