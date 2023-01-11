Matthews out with undisclosed injury as Leafs prepare for Predators Auston Matthews will miss his first game of the season when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the red-hot Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. Mark Masters has more

The Maple Leafs (optional) and Nashville Predators skated on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena.

---

Top-line centre Auston Matthews will miss his first game of the season due to an undisclosed injury.

"It's something that's been lingering for a while," said coach Sheldon Keefe.

After missing Tuesday's practice, Matthews returned to the ice on Wednesday.

"He's day-to-day," Keefe said. "He's out there putting in lots of work so he's clearly not too far away. He's improving daily. We'll see where he's at tomorrow."

The Leafs play in Detroit on Thursday before wrapping up a road trip on Saturday in Boston.

The Predators, who have won a season-high four straight games, will look to take advantage of the absence of the reigning Hart Trophy winner on Wednesday.

"Auston's a guy you can't replace," said Nashville coach John Hynes. "He's one of the most talented players in the league. But they're a good team for a reason. Auston's a huge part of that, but they have other good players. I think they play a good team game."

The Leafs won seven of the nine games that Matthews missed last season.

"You take a big head of the monster out, but you still have four, five more," noted Predators forward Matt Duchene. "It doesn't change how we look at things going into tonight."

---

With Matthews out, William Nylander moves to the middle on the top line. It will be his second start at centre this season and first since Oct. 30 in Anaheim.

"It's nice to get in the middle sometimes," Nylander told reporters following Tuesday's practice. "Get a little more puck touches."

Nylander has been held without a point in three straight games, which is his longest drought of the season.

"Past couple games I haven't been playing the best of my ability, so will try and get back to my game," he said.

On pace for a career high in goals (44) and points (90), Nylander has become a better self-evaluator this season.

"When I spoke to him about the possibility of playing centre he said, 'It's going to force me to move my feet again, which I think is a really good thing,'" revealed Keefe. "So, he's conscious of it and that's a very positive thing in terms of his development and recognizing where he's at and not being satisfied with the fact he's had a very good season. When it slips a little bit, he's looking to bring it right back."

Nylander's improved defensive play should make moving to the middle an easier transition. He's plus-14 this season, which is up from minus-nine a year ago.

"He's putting that extra stride in, I feel like, this year," observed defenceman Rasmus Sandin. "He makes it easy for the rest of the players. The skill that he has everyone knows about, but the work ethic that he has now too, he's helping out teammates. He's making it easier for us d-men to play our game. When you play good defence that transfers into offence as well."

Pierre Engvall will move up to the winger spot on that line with Nylander and Michael Bunting. Keefe said Engvall will absorb some of the down-low duties in the defensive zone.

"He's played some centre for us," Keefe said. "I suspect he'll spend some time there and they'll interchange a little bit."

Seeking a spark, Nylander moves to the middle With Auston Matthews sidelined tonight against the Predators, William Nylander will be playing centre on a line with Michael Bunting and Pierre Engvall.

---

Bobby McMann, who played four games in the ECHL last season, will make his NHL debut at age 26.

"I always had that belief," the native of Wainwright, Alta. said. "Sometimes you have the doubt day-to-day ... but it's something I've wanted my whole life and dreamed of, so I just stuck with and persevered with the grind and the workouts and the skates. I just trusted that eventually it might come around and it might work out for me."

Even after departing Wednesday's morning skate, McMann wasn't 100 per cent sure he would be playing. He didn't want to take anything for granted.

"It's nice it's short notice," he said. "It's good and bad, I guess. You want to prepare, but you don't want to overthink or read into it too much."

McMann has racked up 15 points in 14 games since returning from a groin injury on Dec. 2. He was just named the American Hockey League's player of the week.

"He's at his best when he's moving his feet and skating," said Keefe. "Big, strong guy, who's found a way to really make his mark very quickly at the AHL level."

The Leafs signed the undrafted 6-foot-2 McMann in 2020 after he spent four years at Colgate University. He broke the Marlies rookie goal-scoring record last season with 24 tallies in 61 games.

"He's an older guy coming out of college, but he doesn't have a great deal of experience at the pro level," Keefe said. "Yet that didn't faze him in adjusting to the AHL. He's now had a camp and some exhibition games with us, so the hope is he can make an impact right away. It's a great opportunity for a player like him that has really stuck with it, worked incredibly hard, been a valuable member of the organization and now gets rewarded tonight."

McMann will slot in on the third line with David Kampf and Alex Kerfoot.

"I fit in well," said McMann of the assignment. "Those guys are both smart players. They play really well defensively. That's part of the game that I can look to them to help support me with. We can be a strong line that moves the puck to the offensive zone, transports the puck, and hopefully I can look for them and they can make some plays."

Matthews out with nagging issue; McMann, 26, makes NHL debut Auston Matthews will miss tonight's game against the Predators with something that has ''been bothering him for a while.'' Reigning AHL Player of the Week Bobby McCann will make his NHL debut for the Leafs in Matthews' absence.

---

The Leafs are starting their Dads Trip on Wednesday night.

"He doesn't know that," a smiling McMann said of his father, Cecil. "I was just informed that he will be going on the trip, so that will be a nice surprise for him off the plane."

This type of trip hasn't happened since the pandemic started.

"I'm really excited to have my dad here," said Bunting. "He's a Toronto boy. This is his Super Bowl or his Stanley Cup. Once I told him, he sent his form in like 10 minutes after. It will be cool to experience this with him. He grew up a Leafs fan."

Bunting is hoping his dad's presence will help him snap a three-game point drought.

"We have a superstition that he actually doesn't talk to me at all on game days, so it will be weird now with him around," Bunting said. "It happened a few years ago and maybe it wasn’t going my way or something and he's like, 'I'm not going to talk to you,' and I ended up having a good game and we just kept it going. Now, he'll be with me on game day, so we'll let this one slide."

The dads will watch Wednesday's game before boarding the charter flight for Detroit.

"He's pretty nervous watching," said Sandin of dad, Patric. "He's pretty different from me, I guess. He's pretty into it. I don't think he's missed a game since I came over here. Since I played in the Soo, he's up every night watching every game ... We usually put up pretty good results when he's in town, so hopefully we can get the same results this time."

It's his Super Bowl: Leafs look to put on a show as Dad's Trip opens Some of the fathers of current Maple Leafs gathered at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday morning to watch their sons practice ahead of the upcoming Dad's Trip. Members of the team discussed what the annual trip means to them.

---

Calle Jarnkrok will be facing his old team for the fifth time.

"It's always special to play these guys," the soft-spoken Swede said. "My kids were born there, so it will always be a special place."

Jarnkrok played 508 games with Nashville over eight years.

"He's an awesome guy," said Predators leading scorer Filip Forsberg. "I went over to his place yesterday. He made meatballs for me and [Mattias] Ekholm to keep the Swedish meatballs tradition alive."

Since returning from a groin injury on Dec. 20, Jarnkrok has piled up 11 points in nine games. He's fitting in nicely on the second line beside Mitch Marner and John Tavares.

"Playing with those two guys is great for him, but he also makes those two guys better as well," stressed Forsberg.

How?

"Just his smartness," Forsberg said. "He's probably one of the smartest guys in the league. He can skate really well, so he can play fast hockey. Fast hands. Underrated offence. He was all offence before he moved over here [from Sweden] and got slotted into that third-line role. He does a little bit of everything."

Jarnkrok's career high in the NHL is 16 goals, which he set in the 2015-16 season. He's already scored nine goals in 34 games with the Leafs. Forsberg says the 31-year-old has yet to reach his offensive potential in North America.

"I don't think he's touched that," Forsberg said. "It's funny, because even on our team he started on the fourth line almost every year and by the end of the year he was on the second or first line. That's a just credit to his game. He's almost too versatile for his own good sometimes. You know, coaches can use him anywhere and it kind of hurts him, but great to see his offence."

Leafs Ice Chips: 'Underrated offence' keeps Jarnkrok on Tavares line Calle Jarnkrok will take on his former Predators team for the fifth time tonight when Toronto faces off against Nashville. The 31-year-old forward has registered 11 points in nine games since returning from a groin injury on December 20th, and is fitting in quite nicely beside John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Mark Masters has more.

---

Predators goalie Juuse Saros has a personal four-game win streak going with a .956 save percentage during the surge.

"He's physically fit, so his ability to move lateral and compete on pucks and have competitive stamina as the game goes on is really important," said Hynes. "The other part is he's such a student of the game. The thing that really separates him, in my opinion, is his competitiveness, but also his ability to read the game. He can see east-west plays. He studies the game."

Saros excels despite standing just 5-foot-11. He's the shortest No. 1 goalie in the league.

"His speed is insane," raved Duchene. "He's so fast side to side. You'll think he's out of a play and he doesn't just stop it, it hits him right in the middle of the chest. His lateral movement is as good as anybody I've ever seen and probably the best in the world."

Saros stopped all 38 shots faced in Ottawa on Monday for his first shutout of the season. He stopped 64 of 67 shots in a win over the Carolina Hurricanes last Thursday. He's the first goalie in over 27 years with 102 combined saves in consecutive starts.

"He gives their team confidence," said Keefe. "Defensively, it gives them a little more confidence to play the way that they do in terms of how their D push the pace up the ice. They're very active, very involved in the offence. He cleans up a lot for them. It's the foundation, really, of any successful team, is to have reliable goaltending and they've certainly had that not just this year but for a number of years now."

Saros is 1-1-0 with a .932 save percentage in his career against the Leafs.

On the Leafs roster, Tavares (four games) and Kampf (10 games) lead the way with three career goals against Saros.

"He's one of the hardest-working goalies I've ever been around," said Jarnkrok, who has scored once on his former teammate. "He's smaller size, but works twice as hard as everyone else."

Matt Murray didn't take part in Toronto's skate on Wednesday and is expected to start against Nashville.

Leafs aim to solve surging Saros Juuse Saros set a Predators record last Thursday when he made an astounding 64 saves in a win over the Hurricanes. The Maple Leafs will be trying to solve the goaltender tonight who is listed as the shortest goalie in the NHL.

---

Projected Leafs lines for Wednesday's game:

Bunting - Nylander - Engvall

Jarnkrok - Tavares - Marner

Kerfoot - Kampf - McMann

Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Hunt

Rielly - Holl

Giordano - Timmins

Sandin - Liljegren

Murray

Samsonov