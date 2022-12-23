Canada faces first test against fired-up Finns Team Canada will play its final World Junior pre-tournament game on Friday night in Halifax. After outscoring Switzerland and Slovakia 12-1, this will be the first showdown with a fellow favourite.

'I'm sure they'll have that sour taste': Canada faces first 'big test' against Finland

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, running Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Halifax, N.S, and Moncton, N.B. Team Canada skated at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Friday.

Team Canada will play its final World Junior pre-tournament game on Friday night in Halifax. After outscoring Switzerland and Slovakia 12-1, this will be the first showdown with a fellow favourite.

"It's going to be a big test for us," said captain Shane Wright. "It's a good measuring stick going into the tournament. They're always a really good side. They made it to the gold-medal game, so they're a really strong team. We got to make sure we're on our game."

Canada appeared to be steamrolling to a gold medal in the summer before Finland roared back to tie the final and force overtime, where the underdogs came as close as you possibly can to pulling off an upset. The emotions from that game linger.

"They're not going to be happy with us after the summer," said top-line winger Connor Bedard, who is one of eight returnees on Team Canada. "They'll come out firing and I'm sure it will be a pretty good game."

"It's going to be a competitive game," agreed second-line centre Logan Stankoven. "I'm sure they'll have that sour taste in the back of their mouth and want to get back at us. For us, it's about finishing up strong against a strong opponent and hopefully that leads right into the tournament."

Stankoven has just one power-play assist in the first two exhibition games but feels like his line with Adam Fantilli and Dylan Guenther is close to breaking out.

"I really liked our game," he said of the performance against Slovakia on Wednesday. "Compared to the first game, we were moving our feet and making plays. The only thing that wasn't there was finishing on a few chances."

Chemistry remains a work in progress throughout the lineup.

"Overall, we just need to be a little sharper with our plays," said Wright. "Sometimes we're just kind of throwing pucks away and playing a little sloppy. Playing with new guys and different linemates could be a little bit of a factor. If we clean up some of those turnovers and sloppier plays, that's probably one of the main focuses for us right now."

Puck management is the No. 1 thing being stressed by Dennis Williams.

"It's really important especially against a team like Finland," Canada's head coach said. "They can turn quickly on you. They're disciplined. They roll four lines. They have good depth. They play a well-structured game. They can play in any type of game. They score goals. They defend well. They defend from the inside out, you know, kind of how we want to defend as well. They make it really difficult to get the net and special teams are always strong with them. It's going to be really good test for our group."

There's certainly a sense of urgency now that the team has arrived in Halifax.

"It's kind of almost feeling a little more real now that we're in our actual final location here," Wright said.

'I'm sure they'll have that sour taste': Canada faces first 'big test' against Finland It was only four months ago that Canada triumphed over Finland in the gold medal game of the World Juniors tournament held in August and the two teams will wrap up their pre-tournament play against each other tonight. Team Canada is readying for a disciplined Finland squad that surely still has thoughts of the loss in the back of their minds.

---

Seattle's Thomas Milic will start on Friday, but Sarnia's Ben Gaudreau will play in the tournament opener against Czechia on Monday.

"We feel very confident in both goalies," Williams explained. "We'll start Milic tonight and Gaudreau on Boxing Day and re-evaluate after that. We really feel good that we have two No. 1 goalies, and we want to make sure we keep playing them that way."

Milic stopped all 19 shots faced on Monday against Switzerland. Gaudreau turned aside 16 of 17 shots in Wednesday's game against Slovakia.

Milic starts tonight, Gaudreau goes on Boxing Day as crease competition continues Team Canada head coach Dennis Williams and forward Logan Stankoven spoke to the media ahead of their game tonight about who will start in net, who they plan to have between the pipes on boxing day and what makes Thomas Milic such a tough goalie to face for opposing teams.

---

Seattle winger Reid Schaefer will start as the 13th forward against Finland.

"If someone in the top three lines isn't going, I have no problem moving Schaefer up," Williams said. "If a guy's having an off night, we feel good moving a guy up too. It holds everyone to a higher accountability."

The coach likes what he's getting from the fourth line, which features Kamloops' Caedan Bankier between Vancouver's Zack Ostapchuk and Kelowna's Colton Dach.

"Our fourth line's done a great job," the coach said. "I wouldn't even call them a fourth line. I don't even know why I do that, because if you watch the way they play, I thought they were dominant in the game against Slovakia. We're very fortunate to have that depth there."

Dach scored the opening goal on Wednesday. Bankier had a couple of assists.

Colton Dach gets the scoring started for Canada! 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/E7MWSOLWvP — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) December 22, 2022

---

Fantilli and Stankoven have flipped spots on the second power-play unit. Stankoven has returned to his familiar spot on the flank while Fantilli shifts to the middle.

"A different option to see if we can generate a few more shots from that flank," Williams said. "Logan's got a good one timer and stick there. It's our last opportunity to prep and see some different looks."

"It could be a big boost for our power play," Stankoven said. "It opens up more options for us. Being on my one-timer side, if I get a seam pass or a pass from the top from [Kevin Korchinski], I'm trying to rip the puck."

Wright studied video of Boston's Patrice Bergeron and Tampa Bay's Brayden Point to prepare for his role as the middle man on the top power-play unit.

"They're always just in the right spot," Wright said. "The important part of being bumper is always being available and always having your stick in the right spot. If there's a puck being rimmed out and there's a little pressure, then making sure you're an option in the middle. Also, finding soft areas to maybe get a quick-strike shot in or just be a support option anywhere on the ice."

Canada has converted on four of 11 power-play chances so far.

"I've really enjoyed it there," said Wright. "I've never played that part of the power play before."

Canada Ice Chips: Fantilli, Stankoven switch spots on power play With one last pre-tournament game before the World Juniors gets underway on Boxing Day, Team Canada has made one final tweak to its second power play unit. TSN's Mark Masters reports.

---

Top-line winger Brennan Othmann will continue to wear a cage after taking a high stick to the face during Wednesday's game against Slovakia.

"I don't think he loves it," said Wright with a smile. "He's not a fan of the cage. He said he can't really put a mouth guard on right now, so he's stuck with the cage. It's not his favourite, but at least he can play."

Othmann did not lose any teeth as a result of the play.

Othmann: 'I'm happy we won, not happy I may lose my teeth tomorrow' Team Canada forward Brennan Othmann shows off the damage done on the high stick he took against Slovakia, whether he thought about not coming back into the game, if he's thought about wearing a cage or going to a bubble like Connor Bedard, and much more.

---

Coming off a shoulder injury, Team USA centre Chaz Lucius is struggling to get up to speed.

"My game needs a little improvement right now," the Winnipeg Jets prospect readily admits. "I'm trying to get my legs under me and keep building."

Lucius sustained the injury during an American Hockey League game on Nov. 26.

"The biggest challenge is conditioning," he said. "Getting in the lineup again and playing games is a big thing. I haven't had an opportunity to play a lot of games, so it's good to get that opportunity again."

Lucius suited up in both pre-tournament games this week but did not register a point.

Lucius has produced two goals and three assists in 12 games with the Manitoba Moose. What's the biggest improvement he's made this season?

"My skating ability has gotten a lot quicker," the Kansas native said. "Winnipeg has been working with me a lot on that whether it be skills sessions before practice or different things. That'd be the biggest thing."

After shoulder injury, Jets' prospect Lucius aims to get up to speed for WJC Team USA forward Chaz Lucius discusses where he feels the team is at heading into the World Juniors, his thoughts about where his own game is at, his goals of getting up to speed for the tournament after a shoulder injury, and much more.

---

Lines at Friday's skate:

Othmann - Wright - Bedard

Fantilli - Stankoven - Guenther

Dean - Gaucher - Roy

Ostapchuk - Bankier - Dach

Schaefer

Del Mastro - Zellweger

Hinds - Clarke

Korchinski - Matier

Allan

Milic starts

Gaudreau

Power-play units at Friday's skate:

QB: Zellweger

Flanks: Guenther, Bedard

Middle: Wright

Net front: Othmann

QB: Korchinski

Flanks: Stankoven, Clarke

Middle: Fantilli

Net front: Gaucher