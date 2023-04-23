TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters has the latest on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who held a team meeting at the TGH Ice Plex on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Lightning had a day off.

After Saturday night's game, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe accused the Tampa Bay Lightning of manipulating the officials during a third-period fracas. Lightning centre Brayden Point slammed hard into the boards following a high-speed collision with Morgan Rielly. Nikita Kucherov immediately tackled the Leafs defenceman, which set off a sequence that led to a pair of fights.

"They know we are basically already going on the power play because of the Kucherov situation," said Keefe. "It is a free-for-all. They can do whatever they want. They just know, with the way the game is called, they are not going to get another penalty."

Steven Stamkos initiated a fight with Auston Matthews. Ryan O'Reilly tried to intervene only to be grabbed by Kucherov.

Kucherov received a rouging minor and a fighting major. O'Reilly was assessed a fighting major. Matthews and Stamkos both got five for fighting. Rielly got a roughing minor. Darren Raddysh got a roughing penalty.

The Leafs, who trailed by one, went on a power play, but Keefe felt it should've been a two-man advantage.

"Credit to Tampa for recognizing that situation," he said. "It is a free pass. You can do what you want. Not only do they get out of it unscathed, but they take Matthews and O'Reilly with them to the box. Brilliant play by the Lightning there manipulating that situation."

With top power-play options Rielly, O'Reilly and Matthews in the box, the Leafs failed to convert on the ensuing man advantage.

What does Cooper think of his coaching counterpart's claim?

"Manipulating the referees? I'm not sure what that means," Cooper said. "When that hit happened, I think everybody watching at home and everybody in the building, including us, thought we were going on the power play. So, our two best power-play players, I don't think they would ever sit there and take themselves off a power play unless they thought something unjust happened."

The referees initially called a boarding major on Rielly, but rescinded it upon video review.

"That actually worked against us, to be honest," Cooper said. "Now we ended up being shorthanded after that, but I don't think anybody thought that was going to happen at the time. So, I don't know. That one is a little different for me."

After Game 1, John Tavares suggested the Lightning would get most of the "borderline" calls from the referees because of their veteran savvy and championship pedigree.

"It wasn't even a penalty on Mo and then all the sudden a bunch of stuff is going on," the Leafs captain said. "Three of our guys that typically play on the power play aren't on the power play because they get dragged into the box from all that stuff so it is what it is."

---

Remarkably, Point returned to the game and kept on playing.

"He was struggling, there was no doubt about it," Cooper said. "I haven't seen him yet today so I don't know how he's going to feel ... It looked like he was in a car accident, the way he went into that wall. Really scary situation and hopefully he's going to be OK to play tomorrow night."

Cooper has coached Rielly in international play.

"I know him personally," Cooper said. "He's a super, super human being. He's got a great family. He's not a dirty player. Was the incident reckless? For sure. And it looked awful."

The fight between Stamkos and Matthews was the first between two players, who have scored 60 goals.

"It's such a bang-bang play," Stamkos told reporters. "You see one of the best players in the world go head first into the boards, you know, there's got to be a response. I'd expect the same thing from their group if Matthews or [Mitch] Marner was in that same position. It's playoff hockey. That's just the way it is."

It was the first ever fight for Matthews.

"It just all happens kind of quick," the Leafs centre said. "You understand that sometimes there's a time and place for that so you got to stick up for yourself ... Their two best players are in the box as well."

"Papi's going to stand his ground," said Tavares. "He's a strong dude and he's going to fight for every inch out there. So, great job by him and by the group by just staying composed through it all and keep playing and fighting through it and finding our way."

Matthews and O'Reilly ended up stuck in the box for nearly nine minutes of game play, because there was no whistle immediately after the initial five minutes expired.

"Once we did get out obviously felt pretty fresh," Matthews said. "Felt like me and 'Factor' [O'Reilly] could kind of keep rolling there and get out there a little bit more as the game winded down and he benefited from that and scored the tying goal."

---

After picking up the biggest win of his career, Ilya Samsonov was not made available to the media. The Leafs goalie also wasn't available to reporters on Sunday. Why?

"Have you been talking to [Andrei] Vasilevskiy at all through the series?" Keefe asked.

Vasilevskiy hasn't done a media session since before Game 1. While the Lightning goalie doesn't like doing interviews, Samsonov seems to enjoy it. He actually volunteered to talk to reporters late in the season despite not being requested.

"Let him just play goal," Keefe said.

On Sunday, Samsonov was all smiles as he walked through a gaggle of journalists.

"He's actually really funny," said rookie winger Matthew Knies. "The way he chats and moves around the rink, like, it's so Russian. I don't know how to explain it, but it's funny ... He's quite the character."

And a compelling character in this series. After being pulled in Game 1, Samsonov bounced back with a strong effort in Game 2. After a tough start to Game 3, Samsonov was excellent in helping the Leafs survive an onslaught from the Lightning. Samsonov made 36 saves to earn his first playoff overtime win and first playoff road win.

"Along the way, you need that," said Keefe. "It is just the reality of it. We are playing a team here — the Tampa Bay Lightning — who have won a lot. They are who they are for lots of different reasons. Part of that is that their goaltender has performances like Sammy had."

Vasilevskiy, meanwhile, has now allowed 14 goals in three games. His save percentage is an ugly .853 in the series.

"He's the man," Cooper stressed. "The Rielly one at the end there ... gets tipped so that's just an unfortunate break. Nobody's stopping that. We're nowhere without him. He's the best in the world. The one thing about Vasi, he gets stronger as series go on. I can see it in him."

---

The Leafs once again lead the series against the Lightning 2-1, but this is a different group from last year.

"I think I saw somewhere that Toronto might only have 10 guys that played in the series last year so they're a different mix," Cooper noted.

The biggest addition has been O'Reilly. After picking up a goal and two assists on Saturday night, he now has 54 points in his last 54 playoff games.

"He knows what it takes to go the distance," said Marner. "He comes in with a calm mindset every time. He does everything right on that ice. He's always above people. He's always getting pucks out. We've been lucky to have him."

"He's a winner," said Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman. "He's proven that in St. Louis. He's a good pick-up for them. Very versatile player and can play in all parts of the game. He's a gamer. He scored that big goal for them yesterday and won the faceoff before the wining goal so he can contribute in all parts of the game. He's fit in well with that team."

O'Reilly finished with three shots, three hits, three blocked shots and two takeaways while logging 22 minutes and 36 seconds of ice time in Game 3. O'Reilly influences the game in so many ways and seems to have a presence about him.

"It's huge," said Keefe. "It comes a lot through his personality and a lot through his experience. The team we're trying to beat here has a team full of those guys. That's the reality and that's where a lot of the confidence comes from. Once you've won you've got the extra swagger and confidence about you and you don't get rattled or fazed."

O'Reilly, who has been skating as the third-line centre between Noel Acciari and Knies, captured the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP while with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

"This is his time and he showed it out there," said Acciari.

"You can tell he really likes those moments and those challenges," said Rielly. "He seems to really enjoy them. He's not fazed by the pressure."

---

Knies was on the ice when O'Reilly scored the 6-on-5 goal to tie the game with one minute left.

"Tavares was quite tired from his previous shift so Knies got the edge there to give John a little more time," Keefe said. "He was in the mix to play that late in the game just because of the way he plays. He has made plays and looks like a guy that can make a difference."

"It gives me a lot of confidence," the 20-year-old said. "They see I can make a difference."

Knies picked up his first playoff point, an assist on an Acciari goal in the first period, and finished plus-two while logging 19 minutes and 15 seconds.

"It's one thing to have the confidence and belief in yourself that you can make plays. It's another thing to make plays," said Keefe. "He's really put himself out there and he's made plays. He's made some mistakes, but we have veteran, established players that have made mistakes too so it's all part of it."

Keefe points out that Knies snuck behind the Lightning defence for a breakaway in the second period, which was Toronto's best chance during a lopsided middle stanza.

"Moments like that, he looks like he's a guy that's going to make a play for us," said Keefe.

Saturday was only the fifth NHL game for Knies, who signed his entry-level deal after his college season ended in heartbreak in the national championship game.

"I'm a little more mature than I thought I was coming out of school," the Phoenix native said. "That was something I focused on a lot after my freshman year is to become a mature player and person off the ice and I've done that so far. I think I've composed myself pretty well throughout the first couple games. It's just been fun learning from everyone here. It's cool to take in all the day to day process and get to be among some of the best players in the world."

---

Marner woke up on Saturday as the leading scorer in the Stanley Cup playoffs with eight points.

"We've done a good job of breaking out of our zone with the puck in our hands," the winger said of his line with Matthews and Calle Jarnkrok. "When we get in the O-zone, I think we've done a good job of spreading the O-zone, finding lanes, finding guys around the net and lucky enough they've been going in."

Marner has embraced an aggressive mindset in the playoffs.

"Trying to shoot more," he said. "Trying to be a threat at all times regardless of the options. Just trying to find the right play to do and try to make it."

Marner made the right play in the first period when he sent a puck to the net, which was deflected in by Matthews.

"Good forecheck by him getting body on the guy," Marner said. "I tried to get below the puck and give him and option for me to get it in my hands and found Schenner [Luke Schenn] coming down and then when it went to Calle [Jarnkrok] just tried to get my ice back and get the puck on and off my stick quickly and it’s a helluva tip by Auston."

After recording a pair of assists in both of the first two games, Matthews is now up to five points in the series.

"On a night where Tampa is taking it to us pretty good that's our one line that has their head above water," Keefe said. "When they were on the ice, they're doing good things. They're carrying play. They're getting us on the offensive side of the red line. That was obviously a huge goal that they scored for us ... They're a major focus for the opposition and it's a real challenge for them but I think they've done fine."

---

Cooper confirmed that defenceman Erik Cernak, who took a hit to the head from Michael Bunting in Game 1, will remain sidelined on Monday night.

---

The Leafs have an optional skate scheduled for 11:30 am on Monday at Amalie Arena.