Dealing with groin discomfort, Murray's status up in the air Matt Murray skated gingerly off the ice shortly after the morning skate began and now his status is up in the air as the Toronto Maple Leafs get set to take on the Ottawa Senators, Murray's former team, in the Battle Of Ontario.

The Leafs skated at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

"Murray had some discomfort in his groin so we just decided it made sense to remove him from the skate and get him assessed and that process is still ongoing," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "It happened in the skate today. He was 100 per cent fine going into it."

Murray had been tabbed to start against the Ottawa Senators, his former team, on Saturday night. Ilya Samsonov was informed about Murray's situation and didn't stay out for extra work.

Matt Murray leaves Leafs skate early … mid-drill



Not sure what happened or if pre-planned pic.twitter.com/I3YgeJNA4s — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 15, 2022

"We got Ilya preparing to start at this point," Keefe said. "The plan was for Matt to start and if he's able to do so, and he's cleared to do so, he will."

Players weren't sure what to make of the situation.

"I don't know anything about Murray," winger Mitch Marner said preemptively before his media session even began. "I know you're going to ask me. I don't know nothing about Murr. Hopefully he's OK. Hopefully he's all good. We'll see later on."

"I don't know what happened," said defenceman Morgan Rielly. "But, either way, as players you prepare for the game. We're confident in both our goalies so it's a non-issue in terms of tonight."

The cap-strapped Leafs don't have any healthy scratches or the space to call someone up. So, if Murray's injury is minor and he's not going on long term injured reserve, the team will need to sign someone to a tryout for Saturday's game. A similar situation played out last year on the season's first Saturday after Petr Mrazek sustained a groin injury. University of Toronto goalie Alex Bishop signed an amateur tryout and dressed as the back-up to Jack Campbell before Michael Hutchinson was called up the next day on an emergency basis.

"It's still too early at this point to really give you much in terms of the what-if scenarios or anything like that," Keefe said.

If Murray's situation is more serious and his cap hit can be moved to the long term injured reserve then the Leafs can call up someone, presumably Marlies starter Erik Kallgren, immediately.

Murray, who allowed four goals on 23 shots in his Leafs debut on Wednesday, is looking to reestablish himself after an injury-plagued run in Ottawa. He made just 45 starts over the last two seasons.

"Matt, unfortunately, in his time here, was injured all the time," Senators coach D.J. Smith told reporters on Friday. "Take nothing away from him. He was just hurt all the time. He had a lot of bad luck."

Anton Forsberg will start for the Senators.

---

Samsonov stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's win over the Washington Capitals.

"Even if they're not starting, the real pros go through it as though they are, because you just never know," noted Keefe.

Samsonov was admittedly nervous at the start of his Leafs debut on Thursday. He allowed two goals in the first period, including a weak Marcus Johansson shot, which he referred to as "a wake-up call." Samsonov steadied himself the rest of the way while tuning out chirps from his ex-teammates.

"I did see some of the Russian guys talking to him a little bit throughout the game, but he seemed to handle it well," said third-line centre Alex Kerfoot. "A lot going on. He played really well. I mean, a couple get scored on him early in the game and he just settles right in. Got a lot of confidence in himself. No panic whatsoever and I think that resonated throughout our group."

Samsonov is looking for another strong start this season. He opened last year on a 9-0-1 run with three shutouts through November 28. He was 14-12-4 with no shutouts after that. The Capitals did not extend Samsonov a qualifying offer in the summer.

Leafs believe Samsonov can build on emotional debut The Maple Leafs weigh in on Ilya Samsonov's emotional debut and victory against his former team and believe he can build on his impressive performance.

---

In an Instagram post on Friday, Auston Matthews noted that the "Vault was buzzin'" on Thursday night. The superstar centre was a big reason why. The reigning Hart Trophy winner scored the game-winning goal in the third period and also landed a big hit, which led to "MVP! MVP!" chants.

"It's good to acknowledge it after that shift," said Marner. "It was a pretty sick shift by him with the big hit and nice play."

"It lifts all of us," said top-line left winger Michael Bunting. "The crowd gets into. It gets loud. Your momentum gets going. That's always pretty cool when they're chanting that."

Matthews gets SBA rocking after his hit pic.twitter.com/t1RYLnY6Ny — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 14, 2022

Matthews was credited with five hits, which was one behind Nicolas Aube-Kubel for the game high.

"That's an aspect of his game that he doesn't show a lot, but obviously he has it," noted Bunting. "He's a big body. He's very strong. He laid a solid hit and forced a turnover there. He can bring everything to the game."

Keefe sees Matthews growing the physical aspect of his game.

"The more difficult games we play, the more playoff games we play, you recognize that's just the reality of the league when it counts the most," the coach pointed out. "It requires more from each player physically both in handing out contact and dealing with contact. Auston's a big, strong guy that can assert himself that way when he needs to and can also handle contact and play through contact and raise his level through that when it's required. That's just another area where he can really lead our team and give us a boost when that's what the game calls for."

Thursday's goal was the 150th for Matthews at Scotiabank Arena (playoffs and regular season combined), which puts him one behind Mats Sundin for the all-time record.

Leafs Ice Chips: Matthews has the combination to The Vault Auston Matthews was a big reason why the atmosphere was incredible at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night as he scored the game-winner against the Capitals and was serenaded with chants of 'MVP' after landing a big hit in the third period. Mark Masters has more.

---

Matthews has scored more against the Senators (23 goals) than any other opponent. He's the all-time leader (minimum 25 games) in points per game against the Senators with 40 in 26 or 1.54 per outing. Joe Sakic is second at 1.34.

"He's dangerous everywhere," Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot told reporters. "Over the last few years you learn where he stands in the O-zone and the spots he likes shooting the puck from. It's a big challenge, but I think we're ready for it."

Matthews and Marner (32 points in 27 games) have recorded the first and second-most points against Ottawa since entering the NHL in 2016-17.

"They have big, big-time talent and we're going to have to hold onto pucks in the O-zone," Smith told reporters. "Our O-zone time tonight has to be high to keep them from having the puck."

The Senators are looking like a tougher out this season after signing Claude Giroux and acquiring Alex DeBrincat. Highly-touted prospect Jake Sanderson is also making his debut on defence. And, even before the additions, the Senators played Toronto tough.

"I know every time we play Ottawa we know we're in a game," said Keefe.

"They stay patient with us," noted Marner. "They try and wait us out. So, for us, it's making sure we stay patient as well and don't force anything. Make sure we're playing below the goal line. If plays are there to happen, try to make them, but don't force anything in there and give them the offensive chances the other way."

A similar warning is being heard in the Senators room.

"They lead the NHL with an average of 14.3 odd-man rushes per game," stressed Smith. "I mean, that's outrageously high. That will go down as the season goes on, but they're clearly a team that can create them. So, we're going to have to finish their defence and be physical and keep them out of the rush."

Leafs preparing for 'very skilled' Sens as Battle of Ontario heats up With the new-look Senators in town for the first time this season, the Maple Leafs share their thoughts on Ottawa's new acquisitions and are expecting them to be a fast and dynamic team.

---

Wayne Simmonds skated at Scotiabank Arena again before the main team session. The veteran winger cleared waivers last week, but hasn't joined the Marlies.

"I don't know a lot about it other than the organization has been good about giving Wayne some time to settle into his situation and sort out what his next steps might be and what he might want to do," Keefe said. "We've been nothing but supportive through that. He's played in the league a very long time and certainly deserves that."

---

Timothy Liljegren joined the morning skate. It was the defenceman's first session with teammates this season. Liljegren underwent hernia surgery on Sept. 16 and will be out at least six weeks.

"He's moving good and feeling good, but any time there's something internal going on there where he's had a repair done they'll be really cautious before he gets into any real contact," Keefe said. "He's quite a ways away still."

Timothy Liljegren joining a full team Leafs skate for the first time this season



Underwent hernia surgery on eve of training camp and expected to return some time in November pic.twitter.com/edJDMvQzBz — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 15, 2022

---

Lines at Saturday's Leafs skate:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Nylander - Tavares - Malgin

Engvall - Kerfoot - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Aube-Kubel

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Murray

Samsonov