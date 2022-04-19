Shapovalov on helping animal shelters, coaching chemistry and meeting Matthews Currently training in Florida, Denis Shapovalov spoke to TSN this week about the launch of Shapo Shelter, his new coaches this season and what it was like to recently meet Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews.

Denis Shapovalov has always loved animals.

"It's just in me, I guess," the 23-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont. said. "I grew up with animals all my life and had dogs, cats, you name it, parrots. So, I've just grown up with the passion of respecting and loving animals."

Shapovalov, a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year and currently No. 16 in the ATP rankings, is now using his platform as a professional tennis player to help animals in need. He launched Shapo Shelter this month, which will help shelters find forever homes for dogs and cats by highlighting their stories.

"Growing up and hearing how many cruel stories there are about all these animals, especially in certain parts of the world, I feel like some people don't know enough," Shapovalov said. "It's important, first of all, to try and get their stories out there. I think every animal deserves a home. They can't speak up for themselves. They can't say how brutal it's been for them and ask for help, so we're trying to do our best to do that for them."

Currently training in Florida, Shapovalov spoke to TSN this week about the launch of Shapo Shelter, his new coaches this season and what it was like to recently meet Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews. The following is an edited transcript of the conversation.

TSN: How did Shapo Shelter come together?

Shapovalov: "I've been supporting different shelters throughout the years, and I was thinking of a way to give back and how I can do it without actually owning my own shelter. I came across a couple friends [Cornelius Haarmann and Nadia Abdala] that have already been helping one shelter in Mexico and helping other shelters adopt dogs and we thought about this idea to create a page and get the word out and associate with different shelters to try and find homes for these animals."

I am so excited to announce the launch of @ShapoShelter! 🐾



I have a huge love for animals and over the years I’ve heard so many cruel stories about animals that were so helpless and I’ve always wanted to do more to help them. 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/FVysqukLpe — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) April 11, 2022

TSN: Who are you working with?

Shapovalov: "We have three shelters that we're working together with. One is in Mexico [Adopta Un Amigo Para Siempre in Mexico City] and then we have one in Bradenton [Humane Society of Manatee County] not too far from our house in Florida and also one in Miami [Humane Society of Greater Miami]. So, right now, we have three shelters and we're trying to show these animals and get these animals homes. Hopefully, down the road, we'll continue to grow and continue to talk with more shelters. For example, some in Bahamas have already approached me. I want to make it a global thing and have some in Europe. I feel very lucky that I have a big fan base around the world and not only in Canada or the States, but all around the world."

TSN: Has anything surprised you as you've gotten more involved?

Shapovalov: "It's a lot of work ... trying to find the best ways to get people involved, to get people to follow and show their support. And how are these dogs and cats going to find their ways to the homes of people? Are they going to travel? Are they going to pick the dogs up? So, all of this kind of stuff, we're working with the shelters to figure it out. But honestly, it's been a lot of fun and I couldn't do it without my team or without their support. They're managing quite a lot of it, so it's been a pretty awesome. It's fun to put your mind elsewhere, not only on tennis, and do it for a good cause."

TSN: How are you feeling about your game on the court right now?

Shapovalov: "It's good. I decided not to go to Europe for Barcelona and take a couple more weeks to train. Obviously, the shoulder was bugging me a little bit and I want to play through the French [Open] and throughout the grass [season] as well. So, we figured it's better to take some more weeks and just implement some good training and make sure everything is running well and get ready for Madrid."

TSN: What's the chemistry like with your coaching team? How are things working out with Jamie Delgado and Peter Polansky?

Shapovalov: "It's been pretty awesome. Obviously, the team's grown quite a bit with hiring two new coaches and a couple physios and stuff like that. It's definitely a change, but it's been for the better. It's great to have some really smart minds out there focusing on my game, focusing on my tennis and it's been super fun to be working with these guys."

TSN: Last month Polansky posted a tweet with a quote he came up with: 'It is what it is, until it's not what it isn't.' Do you know what that means?

Shapovalov: "Nobody knows, that's the thing. We've been coming up with a bunch of these quotes. Actually, that's not going to be the last one so stay tuned on Petey because he comes up with some clever stuff. The point of it is it's so in depth that it really means nothing while it means something, you know. So, that's the goal of it."

“It is what it is, until it’s not what it isn’t” -Pete Polansky — Peter Polansky (@PPolansky) March 14, 2022

TSN: What inspired you to seek him out as a coach?

Shapovalov: "Me and Peter go way back. We played a couple times against each other and we kind of have grown a friendship being on the same Davis Cup team. I always thought of him as a really smart player and really smart person. I asked him to help me out a little bit last year in the off-season. He's been a little bit injured and not sure what he's going to do with his career, so he offered to help out and it's been really good so far. He's a super smart guy and I'm super lucky that he's wanted to work with me."

TSN: When will Delgado be back?

Shapovalov: "He'll be rejoining us on the grass. I'm going to do the clay season with Petey, and I'll have Jamie for the grass."

TSN: What was it like being in the arena to watch Auston Matthews tie the Leafs single season goals record earlier this month in Tampa?

Shapovalov: "It was pretty insane to be part of that. I got the chance to meet him for the first time after that. Super cool guy. Super humble guy. It was just awesome to see the Leafs win, first of all, and to see Auston do what he's done all season was pretty incredible. It was pretty cool to be a part of a hat trick."

TSN: Anything stand out when you met him?

Shapovalov: "We just had a couple minutes to chat. They were catching a flight to south Florida, so didn't get to talk too much. Picked his brain a little bit. Just a super humble guy. I mean, just your average guy that scores hat tricks on the ice."

TSN: If you had to compare Matthews to a tennis player, who would it be?

Shapovalov: "Maybe Milos [Raonic]. You know, he seems pretty big. He could have a big serve. I don't know. He told me he's picked up tennis a little bit. I offered to play with him the next time I'm in Toronto, so I'll let you know how that goes."

TSN: You played some hockey growing up, right?

Shapovalov: "Yeah, but not really ice hockey. I played a lot of road hockey with my friends, skated, but never actually got on the ice to play hockey. So, yeah, I don't think I'd be a good hockey player, but he would probably be a good tennis player."

TSN: You just celebrated a birthday. Do you feel older these days?

Shapovalov: "When I was young and I went from five to six I was like, 'Oh my God! I feel so much older.' Now it just feels like I'm still 18, you know. I've been on tour for five years already, but time goes so quick when you're at this level, it feels like. There's never really any off time. You're always thinking of the future and how to prepare for the next event or how to get better. So, the years, they just kind of add up."

TSN: You had your girlfriend down there with you, what was it like to have a quiet moment with her during the season?

Shapovalov: "It was awesome to take a step back after Miami and just spend a couple weeks in Florida and relax with my girlfriend and Peter, and my good friend Adriano [Fuorivia] was here, and just some close people around me. Definitely super excited to head to Europe in a week or so and get back at it."