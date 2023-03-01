TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who practised at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Oilers in Edmonton.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas paced back and forth along the glass while on the phone as players took the ice ahead of practice. It was the first on-ice session for the newly-acquired Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty, but more moves were in the works.

Rasmus Sandin was pulled off the ice midway through the workout. The defenceman, the first draft pick made by Dubas after he was named Toronto’s GM in 2018, was informed he'd been sent to the Washington Capitals.

"What's the trade?" Mitch Marner asked reporters as he left the ice.

The Leafs received Erik Gustafsson and Boston's first-round selection in the 2023 Draft in exchange for Sandin.

Moments later news broke that winger Pierre Engvall had been traded to the New York Islanders in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2024 draft.

"I can't wait to check Twitter," Morgan Rielly said with a smile as he walked by the media.

Dubas continued to have his phone glued to his ear as players filtered past him to the dressing room.

"It's a bit of a whirlwind, obviously," said Auston Matthews. "Just a lot of moving parts right now so you just want to kind of take a breath and see what's going on. I still don't know everything, like all the details and stuff, because I feel like it just happened 20 minutes ago."

Sandin and Engvall exchanged hugs with some of their now former teammates. Countryman William Nylander put his arm around Sandin and walked his friend and off-season training partner to the front of a building and a car waiting to whisk him away to the next stop in his career.

"It's not ideal that things happen right in and around practice," admitted coach Sheldon Keefe, "but it's the nature of the beast here with this week being what it is."

The trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

"Kyle's been very aggressive and very active and I think has done a great job of getting things done early," Keefe said.

In less than two weeks, Dubas has significantly altered the makeup of his group. After watching the core come up painfully short in six straight opening rounds of the playoffs, the general manager has sought to make this Leafs team even more playoff ready. Players with an edge have been brought in.

"Kyle has looked at our team and has been really honest about it and tried to figure out ways that we can get better and he's been aggressive with it," Keefe said. "I don't think there's any doubt that we've improved in our depth and our competitiveness at both forward and defence."

It's a risk to change the chemistry of a group that's fourth overall in the NHL, but this is a calculated risk.

"It certainly does change the mix, but that's why you want to prioritize character people," Keefe said. "They do a lot of work to make sure that the character is going to be a fit, the personality is going to be a fit so, to that end, I think it makes it easier."

In the final year of his contract, Dubas is betting his job on this group and he's making bold moves to support them.

"We recognize the confidence and faith in us and, for us, we want to back him up and prove him right," said Matthews. "It's a two-way street."

The first big move came on Feb. 17 with centres Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari being acquired from the St. Louis Blues.

"O'Reilly coming in and Acciari coming, like, it's been so seamless," Keefe stressed. "In fact, I think they've really improved our environment just with their personalities and experience and confidence."

The Leafs have won four of five games since the deal with the Blues.

On Monday, Dubas made a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks to bring in defenceman McCabe and forward Lafferty.

"Every guy we've brought in is a guy we got great confidence in that when the temperature rises they are going to continue to push, continue to play, continue to be themselves," said Keefe.

On Tuesday, Dubas acquired defenceman Luke Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2023 draft.

"Schenn's a guy who's been in the league, of course, a long time and is a former Leaf," Keefe said. "You know that he's a guy that is as competitive and physical as there is in the league and has great experience. Obviously, won a Stanley Cup, been a part of winning teams down there in Tampa, but has done a great job in Vancouver. Also, a guy that's spent time in the minors and worked his way back. Talking about character guys and team guys, just another great one. I haven't been able to talk to him yet, but Kyle talked to him and I think he’s really excited to be coming back to Toronto."

Gustafsson, the other blueliner brought in on Tuesday, has produced 38 points, which is more than any Leafs defenceman.

"He's having a great season," noted Keefe. "He's a guy that's proven his ability to come in and help move the puck and play good on offence and help the power play."

Keefe now has additional flexibility for what the Leafs hope will be a long run.

"Between those two guys, they really increase our depth on defence and do it differently," Keefe said. "We have now insulation there for whatever the case may be in terms of injury or performance and adjustments to whatever the games might bring," Keefe said. "I just really like the depth. Two guys that increase the depth, experienced players, and they bring different things so no matter what we want to look like on a particular night we can utilize that."

Sandin, who didn't play in the series against Tampa last spring, was skating on the fourth pair at practice and projected to be a healthy scratch moving forward.

After playing 483 games over 10 seasons split between the Buffalo Sabres and Blackhawks, McCabe is finally on track to play in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

"It's everything, really," the 29-year-old from Wisconsin said. "That's what this game's all about. Obviously, I haven't been able to get there. Just to be able to have a chance to play in the playoffs is very important to me. I got a ton of respect for this group and what they've done and what they've built here. I just want to fit in whatever way I can and help us win."

McCabe doesn't have playoff experience, but he plays a game that should adapt well.

"He's going to give his all every game," said Matthews, who played with McCabe at the 2016 World Championship. "A guy you want on your team and want to go to battle with so I'm really excited ... Caber's tough. He's physical. He's hard to play against. He definitely doesn't give you anything for free."

"I'm not going to change the way I play," McCabe vowed. "I'm just defence first, have good gaps out there, good skating. You know, [I] make life miserable, make like hard on the other teams’ top players and just do whatever it takes to win every night. Block shots, do whatever it takes."

McCabe skated alongside T.J. Brodie at practice.

"It's an easy, natural fit any time somebody plays alongside Brodie so it's a good way to get him going here with us," Keefe said. "The fact both guys are strong defenders, both guys move the puck well, all those kind of things, it has the potential to be a real good pairing for us. So, to that end, thought it was a good way to start things here."

Keefe plans to play McCabe with various partners down the stretch to gauge what works best. While the lefty McCabe can play on his off side and may see some shifts on the right, Keefe said they view him as a left-side defenceman.

McCabe is expecting a smooth transition to his third NHL home.

"Going from the first team to the second team was probably the most difficult one just because you're in one place for so long," he said. "I've been around for enough now that I've played enough systems, you know, I'm comfortable enough in my own skin, comfortable enough in my own game that I feel confident in the way I can play."

The Blackhawks played the Leafs twice this month, which gave McCabe a better sense of what this Leafs team is all about.

"The back pressure is what really stood out to me," McCabe recalled. "From a defenceman's side of things, we try to break the puck out and the next thing you know you got two guys tracking back. The amount of speed that they play with, it's very difficult to play against and just so much high-end skill up front."

Tuesday's practice was another reminder of that.

"Taking 2-on-1s today, there's pucks going through my skate and stick, a lot of high-end players and it will be fun to get those guys the puck," McCabe said with a smile.

What will Lafferty bring?

"Speed, energy, some physicality and penalty killing and just whatever is asked of me," the 27-year-old said. "I hope I can help the team."

"The thing that really stands out is his speed," said Keefe. "I mean, he's right up there with the fastest players in the league. He gets on top of you really quickly both ways whether that's on the forecheck or tracking coming back. He's a very competitive guy. When you got speed combined with competitiveness the way that he has it, it's a guy that can really make an impact on his shifts. He's another very versatile and important guy in our bottom six."

Like McCabe, Lafferty feels his style of play will translate well to playoff hockey.

"When it gets more physical that's when I tend to play my best," the Pennsylvania native said. "Yeah, I'm excited for it."

Lafferty has already scored 10 goals this season, which is up from his career high of six set in the 2019-20 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"A little more opportunity," he explained, "just getting a little more confidence I think goes a long way."

Lafferty skated as the right winger on the fourth line at practice alongside Acciari and Alex Kerfoot.

"The culture they have here, you can tell right away, it's a winning culture," Lafferty observed. "It's all business. It's the way we practice. Yeah, it's just the feeling I get. They've had a lot of success and I want to help them with that."

McCabe and Lafferty arrived in the late afternoon on Monday and immediately got invited to a Bruce Springsteen concert by their new teammates.

"Honestly, it was the perfect set up," said McCabe. "The boys had some tickets so to get in an environment like that, get to know the guys, is perfect. Fun night ... Guys are having a good time and to have a couple beers with the fellas, it's nice."

"It's easy to get them right in there," Matthews said. "Get to know each other and have fun and welcome them with open arms."

Matthews proudly wore a Springsteen toque during his media availability.

"I've never seen Springsteen live and I was pretty blown away," the Arizona native said.

"It's crazy, man," raved McCabe. "That guy just keeps going. Three hours straight and this guy wasn't even sweating. He was just ripping out there. It was awesome."

"He's still got it, that's for sure," agreed Lafferty. "He played 'Thunder Road' at the end and that was pretty special."

With the new players now in the fold, the Leafs are hoping Glory Days lie ahead.

The Leafs face a stiff test on Wednesday as they face the Edmonton Oilers for the first time this season. Connor McDavid leads the league with 50 goals in 61 games.

"I mean, he's obviously a freak," said Matthews. "I don't think there's too many words to really describe what he's doing and what he's been doing. It's been impressive to watch. Tomorrow will be a good challenge for us."

Ilya Samsonov departed practice early and is expected to start on Wednesday.

Lines at Tuesday's practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Tavares - O'Reilly - Nylander

Engvall - Kampf - Jarnkrok

Kerfoot - Acciari - Lafferty

Aston-Reese

Brodie - McCabe

Rielly - Holl

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Timmins

Samsonov

Murray

Woll



Special teams work at Tuesday's practice:

PP1: Rielly, Matthews, Marner, Tavares, Nylander

