Ilya Samsonov has played in seven straight games for the Leafs since Jan. 17. No one in the National Hockey League has logged more minutes during this stretch.

"He's just been extremely resilient and determined and competitive," observed captain John Tavares. "You're playing more games than have off days so it's been impressive how he's been able to manage that and continuing to keep that sharpness and competitiveness."

Samsonov was supposed to get a game off on Friday, but Matt Murray didn't like how his nagging ankle injury was responding during warmup and couldn't go against the Ottawa Senators. Samsonov allowed six goals to the Senators and suffered his first home regulation loss of the season.

"It was not a great night and the team didn't have a good night in front of him," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "He has to go in unannounced without preparation and then he has to bounce back from that against his old team the very next game. He managed that very well."

Samsonov stopped 23 of 24 shots in a win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday. It was sweet revenge after the Capitals burned him for five goals in Washington last month.

"It has been really great how he has kept a level head," said Keefe. "He made it known that when we played out in Washington, it was a game he was nervous and uncomfortable in. He looked that way in the net. But it was a chance for him to grow from that experience knowing there were going to be more times when he would be uncomfortable going ahead."

Last week, the 25-year-old got the better of countryman Ilya Sorokin, Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin and Stanley Cup champion Darcy Kuemper, who was brought in to replace him in Washington.

"Any adversity or anything he has to deal with, he seems to shrug it off and just play good hockey for us," said forward Alex Kerfoot.

Murray is out at least through the All-Star break so Samsonov will make an eighth straight appearance on Wednesday against the league-leading Boston Bruins.

"Every time he's in that net, we got a lot of confidence in him," said winger Mitch Marner. "He's done a great job just with the new surroundings around him and everything like that and really taking it in and taking our team where it needs to go."

Samsonov didn't take the ice on Monday when the Leafs held an optional skills practice. He worked with goalie coach Curtis Sanford for 30 minutes on Tuesday, but did not stay out for the main team practice. It was the third straight practice he missed for load management.

"I don't think the team loses anything," said Keefe. "I think the goalies themselves are separate from the practice and separate from everything that we are doing. It is all about the goalies' preparation. Today, it was determined that it was the best way to approach the day for him. He will skate again in the morning tomorrow."

Samsonov almost always skates on the morning of game days. He likes to get a feel for the puck.

"I think he has managed it very well on the days in between just by coming in with a good attitude and a good approach to get to the work and do what Curtis Sanford is asking," said Keefe. "It has been really great to see him grow through this."

The witty Russian has endeared himself to teammates with his play and his personality. His post-game scrums have become must-see TV.

"He's got some unreal quotes," said Marner. "He's a lot of fun to be around. He's got a lot jokes when he does speak and he's got little great one liners and stuff like that. It's been fun just to see him get his mojo and swagger."

---

Marner created a buzz at practice by unveiling white skates created for the All-Star weekend.

"The white look I think looks sick," Marner said. "I wanted to do something cool for the All-Star Game. You don't really get a chance to customize stuff as hockey players."

Marner took note when friend Auston Matthews wore special skates for SickKids Hospital last month.

"Auston's done a great job of that this year with his skates and stuff," Marner said. "True and I decided to make something up. There's another treat coming that I already have as well that probably will get worn in one of the games."

As for the skates, they feature Marner's dog, Zeus, riding a crocodile and a shark.

"I like them a lot," said left winger Michael Bunting. "They're out there. Like, the white, you don't really see white a lot on skates, but I like them. He designed them himself. I saw Zeus on them and a little Florida background. Pretty cool."

"A couple guys thought it was pretty juicy looking," Marner said. "A couple guys were chirping me. That's what usually happens with our team. I think everyone probably likes them but they're never going to say that to your face because it's better just to make fun of you and chirp so that's how this team rolls."

Kerfoot fired a couple pucks at the new boots.

"Him and [Justin Holl] were trying to get some scoff marks on them early," Marner said. "It's going to happen eventually but will try keep them as white as possible until Saturday."

Could Tavares pull off white skates?

"No, definitely not," the 32-year-old said with a chuckle. "A great honour for him going to the All-Star Game. Cool to enjoy that and do something different. It will be cool for the fans and the young generation checking those out."

Would Marner ever wear those skates in a regular season game?

"Not those ones," he said. "Those ones are way too flashy. I tried to do the colouring kind of a Miami vibe with the blue and pink. But maybe something a little more casual. Eventually, I want to get a little more creative with my skates knowing now that True and I can do this."

---

While Marner was proud to show off the fancy footwear, the 25-year-old made it clear his focus is on the Boston Bruins.

"We got one more game and it's obviously a real big one," he said. "It's against a very good team that's going to come and give it their all. We got to make sure we're ready for that challenge. It's going to be a competitive game, quick pace and there's nothing really to save it for. You got seven days off to kind of relax afterwards."

The Leafs beat the Bruins 2-1 on Nov. 5 in Toronto. Boston got some payback with a 4-3 win at TD Garden on Nov. 14.

"They challenge you in all facets," Tavares said. "We know we have to be at our best. A great test before the break."

An even greater test because Matthews is sidelined with a knee sprain.

"Our team has the ability to beat anybody no matter who is in or out," stressed Keefe. "Every team does. This team we are playing against in Boston started the season without some key players, and it didn't faze them one bit. That has been a good trait of our team. We are hoping for that to continue."

---

The Leafs power play scored in both games Matthews missed last week.

"We still have good players," said Keefe. "There is a structure in place that allows the puck to change hands and get to the net. You see the goal that Bunts scored the other night. It maybe has a bit of a different look on the power play when Auston comes out, but then you put another guy like Bunts in there, and you have him in addition to John. Those are two guys that are hungry in the slot and around the net. There are still some positive things there."

Matthews leads the Leafs with 10 power-play goals, but Tavares is right behind with nine and William Nylander has seven.

With Matthews out, Bunting joins the first unit. He also played with that group when the Leafs experimented with a five-forward look.

"When Auston comes out, you don't get the five forwards, but you get Bunts back involved," Keefe said. "He has had that experience now. With what he has taken away from playing with those guys with the five forwards, I think you see some of those benefits from it."

---

With Matthews out, Pontus Holmberg got a look as a top-six centre to start Friday's game against the Senators. The experiment didn't last long. The 23-year-old rookie took six minutes in penalties and got replaced by Kerfoot, who has remained in that spot between Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander.

"It was a good game last game against Washington," said Kerfoot. "I'm feeling better about my game, individually, so just going to try and keep building."

In what ways is he feeling better?

"Just confidence, probably," the 28-year-old said. "Just skating with the puck more and feeling like I can make more plays. I'm not worrying too much and just being responsible at both ends of the ice."

Kerfoot had started seven straight games in the bottom-six before Friday's promotion.

"Certainly, in the last two games, I think he really showed well," said Keefe. "That led me — in part because of his play and in part because of shifting things around with Holmberg — to put him up in that spot. I thought he had a great game Sunday. He has been in that position a lot in terms of filling in when somebody from our top six gets injured and he has to change positions or linemates. He has handled that extremely well over his time here. Sunday night, it was more of the same. That is a really good sign for him and us."

Kerfoot posted a career-high 51 points last season. This year, he's only produced 23 points through 51 games, which puts him on pace for 37.

---

Gritty winger Wayne Simmonds will remain in the lineup for a second straight game.

"When I looked at our game [against] Ottawa, one of the things I didn't like is that, at times when things weren't going well, we were real quiet — both in our performance and on our bench," said Keefe. "That is something that Simmer brings. He livens the group. I really liked what he brought in that sense on the bench and such the other night. He and his line did a good job for us. I thought he brought something very similar when we played out in Boston."

Simmonds dropped the gloves with Nick Foligno in a marathon fight earlier this month.

"You want to keep him involved and know that he is an important guy," Keefe said. "Despite the fact that he hasn't played a lot, what he brings is unique and nice to have."

Simmonds has one assist in 12 games. He averages 7:24 of ice time per game.

---

Lines at Tuesday's practice:

Bunting - Tavares - Marner

Jarnkrok - Kerfoot - Nylander

Engvall - Kampf - Anderson

Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Simmonds

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Benn - Timmins

Woll

Power-play units at Tuesday's practice:

Unit No. 1 - Rielly, Marner, Nylander, Tavares, Bunting

Unit No. 2 - Sandin, Liljegren, Jarnkrok, Engvall, Holmberg