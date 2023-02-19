Feeling better, Samsonov starts in Chicago vs. Stauber Ilya Samsonov starts for the Leafs on Sunday in Chicago. The goalie missed practice on Friday and didn't dress in Saturday's game due to an illness. Samsonov last played on Wednesday when he stopped 27 of 29 shots in a win over the Blackhawks.

The Chicago Blackhawks (GM Kyle Davidson and coach Luke Richardson) and Toronto Maple Leafs (coach Sheldon Keefe) held media availabilities at the United Centre on Sunday afternoon.

---

Ilya Samsonov starts for the Leafs on Sunday in Chicago. The goalie missed practice on Friday and didn't dress in Saturday's game due to an illness. Samsonov last played on Wednesday when he stopped 27 of 29 shots in a win over the Blackhawks.

Jaxson Stauber starts for Chicago. It's his fifth career NHL game.

---

Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin will miss Sunday's game.

"He took a bump yesterday that he was able to play through and finish the game with," coach Sheldon Keefe said, "but given the quick turnaround here and the fact we'd like to keep [Conor] Timmins involved too, it's just an easy way to give Rasmus the day today to recover. We're not expecting it to be anything he'll miss any real time for."

Like Samsonov, Timmins last played on Wednesday against the Blackhawks. He scored a goal and finished +3, but did take two penalties.

NHL: Canadiens 1, Maple Leafs 5 Ryan O'Reilly picked up a secondary assist in his Maple Leafs debut; Joseph Woll picked up his first win of the season, turning away 29 shots, and Michael Bunting scored a pair of goals as the Maple Leafs bested the Canadiens, and gave head coach Sheldon Keefe is 150th career win.

---

Kyle Davidson isn't putting any pressure on Patrick Kane when it comes to the looming trade deadline. He stressed the organization isn't displeased with how the superstar winger is handling things.

"I want to dispel that notion," the Blackhawks general manager said. "That's not at play here. Patrick's done a lot for the organization. He's done a tremendous amount for the city and he deserves the leeway to make the right decision for himself so we're going to give him that space."

When does Davidson hope to have some clarity on the situation?

"I'm assuming it's going to be soon," he said. "We're in constant communication … but there's no deadline or firm timeline set."

Kane has spent his entire career in Chicago where he led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles.

"It's a really difficult decision for Patrick and that's something we recognize and want to allow him the leeway to make the decision for himself," Davidson said.

Kane, a pending unrestricted free agent, came in No. 7 on TSN's latest trade bait board on Feb. 10.

"He's still an elite player in this game," said Davidson. "We see it most nights here and have seen it in the recent seasons. He's elite and he can be among the best players in the game. I think he believes that. I believe that and so I think that's where his standing is right now in the league."

---

Jonathan Toews is dealing with long COVID symptoms and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, the Blackhawks captain revealed in a statement released on Sunday.

"In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy," Toews said. "I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization."

Toews missed the entire 2020-21 season while dealing with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

"We'll take it day by day, but the hope is that he can still play some games here down the stretch," Davidson said.

Does this mean Toews, who is in the final year of his contract, will not be traded?

"We're not thinking about that," said Davidson. "We're trying to help him get back to full strength and that's totally secondary."

Toews, 34, hasn't played since Jan. 28.

"He was skating a little bit last week and he wasn't feeling great and the body wasn't responding the way he was hoping so taking a little bit of a step back," said Davidson. "He’s in good spirits, but frustrated and that's understandable."

---

Newly-acquired centres Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari could have chosen to join the Leafs in Chicago, which is a short flight from St. Louis, but insisted on playing Saturday in Toronto. They flew from St. Louis in the morning before making the trip back to the central time zone after the win over the Montreal Canadiens.

"It's kind of like going into cold water," O’Reilly explained. "It's better to jump head first instead of tiptoe into it. This was a little extreme … It's a little of crazy, but it's the way to do it. The longer we waited the more thinking creeps in."

"We don't want to waste any time," Acciari said. "A bit of a whirlwind but it was exciting getting here this afternoon, kind of meeting everyone, and just get going."

O'Reilly picked up an assist while logging just over 16 minutes. Acciari fired a team-high six shots on net and also landed five hits in 14:22 of ice time.

"They come as advertised in terms of their personality, character and the way they fit in," said Keefe. "They are two veteran players who are very experienced and accomplished guys that can fit right in right way."

O'Reilly slotted in between John Tavares and Mitch Marner as the second-line centre.

"It is something I would've tried at some point for sure," Keefe explained. "We are going to give it some runway ... playing him with two of our top guys helped put him in a good spot upon arrival. John and I, over my tenure here, have talked about him playing wing at times. We haven't had the depth at centre to be able to give it much of a look other than the odd shift here and there."

Acciari skated between Zach Aston-Reese and Alex Kerfoot on the fourth line.

'Better to jump head first': O'Reilly, Acciari make immediate impact on Leafs Instead of joining the Leafs in Chicago for Sunday's game, Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari insisted on making the longer trip from St. Louis to Toronto on Saturday morning in order to play that night. "It’s like going into cold water," O'Reilly said. "It's better to jump head first instead of tiptoe into it." Head coach Sheldon Keefe revealed that O'Reilly tracked down the key for the Blues facility so he could get equipment for he and Acciari before the flight.

---

The Leafs plan to stay in Chicago on Sunday night. Monday will be a travel day as the team makes its way to Buffalo.