The Maple Leafs practised at the Ford Performance Centre on Saturday before flying to Seattle.

Auston Matthews has been held without a point in three straight games. It's his longest drought since the first three games of last season.

"Just stay the course," the centre said. "A lot of chances, just kind of a game of inches for me right now and feels like for most of the season."

After potting 60 goals in 73 games (0.83 per game) en route to the Hart Trophy last year, Matthews has scored 26 goals in 52 games (0.5 per game) this season. He is goalless in his last four outings, which is his longest dry spell since October.

"It's pretty natural for your confidence to hinder at times when the puck's not going in," Matthews said. "It's easy to get discouraged, but at the same time I just try to stay positive and look at the positives and the situation and just continue to work and be effective in other areas of my game."

Matthews generated two shots while logging more than 20 minutes during Friday's game against the defensive-minded Minnesota Wild.

"It's a process," the Arizona native notes. "Like last night, it was a tight game all throughout, so it's a game of inches sometimes and you just got to kind of grind it out."

Matthews scored on 17.2 per cent of his shots last season. This year, he's finding the net only 12.2 per cent of the time. His career average is 15.9 per cent.

Matthews is averaging 4.1 shots per game, which is down from 4.77 last season.

"Just going to continue to put in the work," he said. "The most important thing is just making sure that, as a team, we're on the same page and elevating our game especially this time of year."

"He hasn't cheated the game at all," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "He has remained diligent in his defensive play. For a lot of offensive players, especially those that have high expectations of themselves and expectations and pressures from outside, if it doesn't go your way there is a tendency to make that your priority, start cheating and get on the wrong side of the puck. All of a sudden, the team game starts to slip. That hasn't happened with Auston. If anything, he has dug in even harder defensively to have greater impacts that way while looking to try to work his way out of it from there. That is what has impressed me the most. He hasn't flinched in terms of his commitment away from the puck."

Matthews has actually improved in the plus/minus category. He's plus-22 so far this season after finishing plus-20 last season.

"It's incredible," raved 2019 Selke Trophy winner Ryan O'Reilly. "He just always seems to read the play so well. The puck comes in, he makes a little block and next thing you know he's down the ice on a 3-on-2 or making something happen. So many times he's making those little plays defensively, going into a battle and grabs the puck and it's out."

At one point in Friday's game, Matthews lost his stick in the defensive zone, but blocked a shot and put his skate on the puck to move it toward the blue line. He eventually kicked it to Mitch Marner, who exited the zone. That allowed John Tavares and Marner to get off the ice after a long shift.

"They got caught on an icing so I knew the group was a little bit tired," said Matthews. "I was just trying to get the puck out, honestly, and the first thing that came to mind was to put my foot on the puck and just try to pass it to somebody, because I didn't have a stick. It ended up working out. A funny play to look back on. Just a lot of chaos, I guess."

Matthews finished the game with a team-high four blocked shots. Entering Saturday's games, he led all NHL forwards with 75 blocks.

"A lot of the time it's the sifters from the point, which are easier to get in front of," Matthews said. "We put a lot of pressure on the points so a lot of times they're getting them off quicker and maybe not as hard as they want to so a lot of times they're not too bad to get in front of and just knock down. Sometimes you get a good scoring chance going the other way and sometimes you have to get in front of one and eat one and it's not going to feel that great."

"I don't think he gets enough credit for how he plays defensively," said defenceman Morgan Rielly. "He's always in the right spot. He's not a guy who's sprawling all over the ice getting hit by shots, but he's in the right spot and if you're consistently there you'll get hit with point shots ... For a guy as skilled as him and as talented as him to have that commitment and be that responsible defensively, it goes a long way."

Despite offensive struggles, Matthews has 'dug in even harder defensively' Auston Matthews discusses his lack of offence this season while head coach Sheldon Keefe and Ryan O'Reilly compliment how well he's been playing on the defensive side of the puck.

---

Perhaps a line change will spark Matthews, who will be reunited with Marner on Sunday in Seattle.

"We hope that would be one of the benefits," said Keefe of the top-six shuffle. "It is not necessarily the reason for the switch."

Matthews and Marner played together most of last season, but after a slow start this year they got split up on Nov. 12. Since then, they have only started one game on the same line.

"It's always fun," Matthews said. "We've all played with each other a lot so the chemistry and all that stuff never really drifts too far. I think it's just making sure we're on the same page and just doing our thing."

Leafs Ice Chips: Matthews, Marner reunite; Sandin set to return Sheldon Keefe juggled his stars after the team's win over the Wild on Friday. Auston Matthews has Mitch Marner back on his flank while William Nylander has joined John Tavares and Ryan O'Reilly. Mark Masters has more on the reasoning behind the change and the return of Rasmus Sandin to the blue line.

With Marner rejoining Matthews and Michael Bunting, William Nylander moves to a line with Tavares and O'Reilly.

"We have a pretty good sense now that Mitch, O'Reilly and those guys are comfortable and confident," Keefe said. "We've had John on the wing and we will stay with that. We have been wanting to make sure Willy gets time there with O'Reilly to see where that goes."

Nylander is the hottest Leaf at the moment with five goals and six assists during a six-game point streak. The smooth-skating Swede pulled off an incredible move to stop the clock in overtime on Friday. After losing the puck, Nylander lifted the stick of Frederick Gaudreau from behind to win it back.

"You just try and get it back as soon as possible so you don't have to go and play in the D-zone," Nylander said with a smile.

Nylander is ninth in takeaways this season.

"He's one of the best in the league at it," said defenceman Mark Giordano. "You're never safe around him when he's behind you like that."

After getting the puck back, Nylander deked around Matt Boldy.

"I knew there was a forward there so I just tried to take it to the net," Nylander noted. "I saw he was kind of flat-footed there so it was going to be harder if I came with some speed."

Nylander then avoided a poke check from Filip Gustavsson before beating his countryman with a shot.

"The goalie tried to poke it away and I put it under the glove," Nylander said. "I tried to go high, but it went under. We'll take it."

They certainly will.

"So dynamic," O'Reilly marvelled. "You love watching him play. Every time he's got it, he's just in full control at all times and there's very few guys that can do that ... Being in full control with how far he's extended with his reach and still being able to bring it back and elevate it in tight, like, it's a pretty amazing."

"His skill level is unbelievable," said Matt Murray. "In tight like that, he's got the puck on a string and keeps it in a position where he can make a move or shoot at any time so it really keeps you on your toes as a goalie."

Nylander leads the Leafs with 33 goals, which is one off his career high set last season in 81 games.

"I'm shooting the puck a little bit more and more pucks are going in the net," Nylander said.

Nylander is averaging 3.69 shots per games this season, which is up from 3.16 last year.

"Just hungry on the puck and always attacking," observed Matthews. "He's been playing great and he's going to continue to elevate his game. He's been skating all over the ice. You can just see it, he's out there hunting pucks."

Faceoff ace O'Reilly dominating at the dot: 'He's definitely feeling it' Ryan O'Reilly's performance at the faceoff circle since arriving in Toronto has been nothing short of impressive. Sheldon Keefe and Auston Matthews share their thoughts on his dominance and O'Reilly describes the stick he uses.

---

Playing with O'Reilly, Nylander may not have to hunt the puck quite as much. O'Reilly has always been a faceoff fiend in the NHL, but since joining the Leafs he's taken his dot domination to another level.

"For whatever reason, since he has been here, it has been an even higher standard," said Keefe. "It is probably one that is going to be difficult to sustain, but he is definitely feeling it."

O'Reilly is 45-16 (73.8 per cent) in four games with Toronto. The Clinton, Ont., native says Tavares and Marner deserve some credit for jumping in to help win the 50-50 battles. And the fact Tavares, a natural centre, is excellent on faceoffs allows O'Reilly to be even more aggressive.

"That's something we talked about," O'Reilly said. "I can almost try to time it to perfection and if I go a little early and get tossed, you know, he's unbelievable on faceoffs so it's nice having both options. I can be confident in there and be on top of it and get in there a little tighter."

Tavares is 11-6 on faceoffs (64.7 per cent) over the last four games. He's won 57.7 per cent of his draws on the season.

"We are trying to make sure he stays in there and gets some reps," said Keefe. "It just so happens he is elite at taking draws as well. O'Reilly is out of this world on the dot since he has gotten here and over his career. We have lots of options."

O'Reilly is winning 55.7 per cent of his faceoffs this season. He's 55.8 per cent overall for his career.

"He is a smart guy," Keefe noted. "He has that long blade. He gets under sticks. He also has the ability to adjust to the opponent. I think that is a big part of it. Sometimes, if you don’t have the ability to counter or adjust when you lose a couple, it can really go bad on you. The strongest faceoff guys have the ability to adjust on the fly to ensure things keep going. At the same time, there is the ability to adapt even if you are going. Sometimes you can think, 'This is working, so I'll stick with it,' and it starts to get away from you."

O'Reilly's blade is different than most. Matthews borrowed the twig to take a few shots with it before practice.

"It's 110 [flex] so it's one of the stiffer sticks you probably see guys using," O'Reilly said. "Growing up, I always had hand-me-downs from my brothers and they were always stiffer. It's something I've always used in my career. When I go stick on stick with a guy who has an 85 flex sometimes it's going to help me get that first swipe, for sure."

O'Reilly excited to have OT-hero Nylander on his flank After witnessing William Nylander's brilliance in overtime on Friday, Ryan O'Reilly will now get the privledge of playing alongside the Swede, as the Sheldon Keefe juggled things up a bit on Saturday. The team was also still marveling at Nylander's OT-winner against the Wild.

---

The Leafs have now won five of their last six overtime games after losing six of seven to start the season.

"Credit to our players," said Keefe. "Early in the season overtime was an issue for us. It wasn't going our way. We really talked about it a lot — a lot relative to the amount of time we normally spend on it. We asked the players to make some adjustments. We changed our strategy in terms of how we start and how we deploy the guys. The luck has gone our way a little bit in terms of getting us more time with the puck. It has given more opportunities to players like Will to make plays like that."

The Leafs have prioritized winning the opening faceoff and managing the puck better. Shutdown centre David Kampf had been starting the 3-on-3 sessions of late before O'Reilly got the call on Friday night.

Keefe points out that good decisions set the table for Nylander's star turn on Friday.

"Mitch got off," the coach noted. "We are changing with possession on the offensive side of the red line with the puck. It gives more opportunities for those players to make those type of plays. It is great to see. There is a lot that has to happen in a short amount of time to create those opportunities for those players. We were beating ourselves before we had a chance to make those plays earlier in the season. We have adjusted that. The players have really made good on it."

Nylander is now tied for the league lead with three overtime goals.

"It seems like he gets some extra fuel out there when he's out in OT," said defenceman Rasmus Sandin. "He likes to step up in those moments."

---

Murray participated in practice for the first time since aggravating an ankle injury on Jan. 27.

"It was something that had been bugging me for a little bit that I had been dealing with and then just kind of tweaked it and it kind went over the edge," the 28-year-old said.

The injury forced Murray to miss a scheduled start against the Ottawa Senators despite leading the team onto the ice for the pre-game warm-up.

"It got to a point where I felt like I'd be hurting the team being in there and not being able to perform the way I needed to," Murray explained. "So that's when the decision was made."

When did the ankle start bugging him?

"I can't give you an exact date to be totally honest, but it had been bugging me a little bit before," Murray said. "Not much longer before."

Murray hasn't played since Jan. 17 when he was pulled after allowing four goals on eight shots against the Florida Panthers.

Murray is eligible to come off long term injured reserve as early as Wednesday's game in Edmonton.

"Just continue to get him out there and put him in different situations," said Keefe of the plan. "I think he is feeling good. It is just a matter of ensuring things don't flare up or get worse or anything like that. He is in a good spot. Now, we are just looking to increase his workload."

The team will have another practice on Tuesday.

Murray doesn't anticipate the ankle being an issue moving forward.

"I feel good," he said. "I mean, I wouldn't be out there today in practice if I didn't feel really good. The medical staff here are top notch. I know I said it a bunch of times, but they do everything right so, yeah, I'm feeling good."

Murray doesn't have a target date in mind for a return to game action.

"I'm taking things one day at a time right now," he said. "I feel good and whenever the medical team as well as the coaching staff tells me I'm ready to go then I'll be ready to go."

Ilya Samsonov did a session with goalie coach Curtis Sanford on Saturday before skipping the main practice. He's expected to start again on Sunday against the Kraken.

Murray practices for the first time since ankle injury Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray took part in practice on Saturday for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury. Murray hasn't played since Jan. 17th due to the injury and has missed Toronto's last 14 games.

---

After missing three games with an upper body injury, Sandin is trending toward a return on Sunday.

"I feel good," the 22-year-old said following practice. "Today was the best day. I feel very close to normal."

"Our intention is to get him going tomorrow," Keefe confirmed.

Sandin skated alongside Justin Holl on the third pair.

"We communicate well out there," Sandin said. "We play good together. He takes care of me sometimes in D zone and he's terrific at blocking shots and reading the play especially in the D-zone and making smart plays."

---

The NHL started consistently tracking blocked shots in the 2005-06 season. With three blocks in Friday's game, Giordano moved into a tie with Kris Russell for top spot in that category at 2,044.

"We were, literally, just talking about it in the steam room if we should come off the bench for him tomorrow when he gets that block," Matthews said with a smile. "We should stop the game and [have] a little standing ovation for him and all that stuff."

On Friday, Rielly suggested the Leafs should present Giordano with a golden shin pad when he sets the new NHL benchmark.

Of course, it's not a real 'all-time' record, but the love for the 39-year-old is real.

"Gio's great," Matthews said. "The second he came in our locker room he just felt at home. He's been an unbelievable guy to have around and he's obviously got a ton of experience as well."

Apparently Matthews and Giordano have spoken about who's the real boss of the blocks in the Leafs room.

"The two of them have been talking about their shot-blocking ability quite a bit," Rielly revealed.

"We have some chirps," confirmed Giordano. "It's harder to block shots as a forward."

"He's probably the biggest jokester on the team," said Matthews. "He's always cracking jokes and just keeping it light. When it comes to games he's extremely focused and serious."

Celebrations almost in order for Giordano's 'block party' After Mark Giordano tied the NHL's shot blocking record, he joked that he's pretty confident he'll be able to get one more before the end of the season. His teammates also joked about how they should celebrate when he becomes the new leader.

---

Lines at Saturday's practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Tavares - O'Reilly - Nylander

Engvall - Kampf - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Acciari - Kerfoot

Anderson

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Holl

Benn - Timmins

Murray

Woll