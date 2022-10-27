In search of offence, Keefe shakes up Leafs lines With the Toronto Maple Leafs averaging just 2.71 goals per game (26th overall), Sheldon Keefe is shaking up his forward lines, looking to find a spark heading into Thursday's matchup against the San Jose Sharks.

The Maple Leafs practised at City National Arena in Summerlin, Nevada on Wednesday.

"Obviously, we haven't been scoring and, in addition to scoring, controlling play the way we'd like to particularly from our bottom six," the coach explained. "So, looking to get a bit of a different look, a different balance."

At Wednesday's practice, Alex Kerfoot moved up from the third-line centre spot to the top line left wing slot beside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Michael Bunting moved down to skate beside Calle Jarnkrok, who shifted to the middle, and Denis Malgin, who's been a healthy scratch in the last three games. The second line with John Tavares between Nick Robertson and William Nylander remained together.

"Bunting's presence on that line presents us some additional opportunities at offence especially [when] you put Malgin in there as well," Keefe said, "So, looking to get a little bit more from that group that way. And, at the same time, wanted to give Kerfoot a look on the wing."

Bunting was third on the Leafs with 58 points in 5-on-5 play last season. He's tied for the team lead with three 5-on-5 points this season.

Kerfoot lined up primarily on the wing in the top six last season. His 43 points in five-on-five play ranked fourth on the team. He has just one 5-on-5 point this season.

"Me, Calle and Pierre [Engvall], I thought we started the year off pretty well," Kerfoot said of the initial third-line look. "The last two games we haven't been really good so I don't really view it as a promotion … The whole group needs to play a little bit better. So, it's just about shaking it up and going from there."

David Kampf continues to centre the fourth line, but will now be flanked by Engvall and Zach Aston-Reese, who was a healthy scratch on Monday.

"Wanted to get Engvall back with Kampf," Keefe continued. "Kampf and Engvall played good minutes and tough minutes for us at key times last season."

Engvall, who produced 15 goals and 20 assists last season, remains without a point this year and was a healthy scratch on Saturday in Winnipeg.

"We need to get more out of Pierre," Keefe stressed. "Him coming back in the lineup the other night didn't go as I would've expected. He needs to find another level here but, at the same time, I need to help him find that groove."

Kampf, known as a defensive stopper, is the only Toronto player with two goals in 5-on-5 play this season. Jarnkrok, Nylander, Malgin, Robertson, Bunting, Marner, defenceman Justin Holl and Matthews each have one.

"The Matthews line [and] the Tavares lines has done a pretty good job of generating enough chances to score," Keefe said. "We think they can be even more dominant, but they've done a pretty good job. We need to see more consistency through the lineup."

If the other lines can get more going that will help the top two lines produce more, Keefe believes.

"If we can get a bit more traction line after line there's benefits throughout the lineup that your top guys can take from that."

The Leafs averaged 3.8 goals per game last season, which was second overall.

Matthews leads the team with 27 shots in 5-on-5 play and 33 shots overall. His shooting percentage (3) is well below his career average (16.1).

"I've gone through these before so I'm not sure it's a super unusual situation," Matthews said of the dry spell. "I just approach it kind of similarly. Just put in the work, have fun out there and shoot the puck. Once one goes in hopefully just kind of get on a roll, get that confidence back and just keep going."

This is the slowest start to a season in the NHL for Matthews. Last year, he did start in similar fashion with one goal in six games before going on a torrid run and finishing with 60 and another Rocket Richard Trophy.

"It's really impressive the way he carries himself day to day," observed Tavares, who leads the team with eight points. "It's the same as if he has just gone 51 [goals] in 50 [games] like he did last year. He just carries himself so, so well and there's just a drive and a levelheadedness to him that's so very rare. To do what he's done already in his career, especially at an extremely young age playing in Toronto with the spotlight, you need to have that."

After Monday's loss, Matthews did admit he was dealing with some frustration. On Wednesday, he highlighted an area that can be improved.

"Have a bit better pace offensively [and] get some more stuff going on through the middle of the ice and in the slot," he said.

Matthews is putting an emphasis on puck possession.

"We can kind of work through the neutral zone a little bit better and try to create some more cleaner entries instead of having to dump the puck and chase it all the time," he pointed out.

The coach's advice to the top line?

"It's more consistently shift over shift having that attack mindset," Keefe said. "Not getting comfortable with the puck but rather really taking on the defence and challenging ... Other than that, stay with it. Stay positive. Stay hungry and I have no concerns on that end."

Kerfoot also played with Matthews and Marner late last season when Bunting was sidelined due to injury.

"I don't change my game too much, but obviously it's a good opportunity," Kerfoot said. "They're two of the best players in the league so it's just about getting them the puck as much as I can, working hard off of it, using my speed and let them do their thing."

Matthews calls Kerfoot an easy guy to play with.

"I don't want to say he defers but, like, he gets you the puck and obviously we want the puck as much as possible," Matthews said. "He just does a really good job of getting open and [is] very smart, very cerebral."

Tavares left Monday's game in the third period after taking a 97-mile-per-hour shot from Rasmus Sandin off his leg.

"Sandy got all of it there and got me on the outside of the knee," Tavares recalled. "Doc said it was right on a nerve too, which is why the pain was what it was. I couldn't put any weight on it for a good 10 minutes. Really happy it's just a contusion. It was pretty painful."

Tavares needed help leaving the ice, but eventually returned to the game.

"I got hit earlier in the same quad too so the leg wasn't firing quite as well when I came back, but everything was stable," he revealed. "The last couple days [there] hasn't been too much swelling and the pain got significantly better from yesterday to today."

All things considered, Tavares was pleased with how he felt at practice.

"It was a little bit stiff, a little sore, but it's progressed pretty well," the 32-year-old centre said.

What’s the bruise look like?

"Actually, it's not that bad," he said. "Like, there's really no muscle where it is. It's right on the outside of the bone on my left side … Yeah, swelling's not bad, pain's not too bad today so really happy."

Sandin apologized for missing the mark.

"I said he's got nothing to be sorry about," the captain noted. "I mean, he's trying to put the puck to the net. So, it's just part of the game and it just got me in a tough spot."

The Leafs flew to Las Vegas following Saturday's game in Winnipeg and stayed in Nevada for a day off on Tuesday and a practice on Wednesday. It was a much-needed breather in the middle of a lengthy five-game trip.

"When you're jumping city to city on long road trips, it takes a lot out of you with all the travel, all the jet lag," Tavares said. "So, it gives you a little bit of time to acclimate, especially after the stretch we just had. But, most importantly, really good to spend some time together away from the rink and keep building that chemistry."

What did the Leafs do on the day off?

"Different guys did some different things," Kerfoot said. "We didn't do too much. No golfing or anything like that, but had a little team dinner and trying to get things back on track."

Gritty winger Kyle Clifford sustained a shoulder injury during Monday's game and has been placed on injured reserve.

"He's going to miss some time," Keefe said. "It doesn't appear to be anything too serious at this point, but he's going to be out for a little while."

The team is awaiting MRI results.

Defenceman Filip Kral was been recalled from the American Hockey League.

Defenceman Jake Muzzin, who sustained a neck injury on Oct. 17, was moved to the long term injured reserve.

"No clarity. No timeline. Nothing's changed," Keefe said when asked for an update. "That's more of a roster management thing. I know he hasn't had the follow-up [appointment] he was supposed to have."

Keefe confirmed that Erik Kallgren will start on Thursday in San Jose.

Lines at Wednesday's practice:

Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Bunting - Jarnkrok - Malgin

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Engvall

Simmonds, Aube-Kubel

Rielly - Brodie

Sandin - Holl

Giordano - Mete

Kral

Samsonov

Kallgren

Power play units at Wednesday's practice:

QB: Rielly

Flanks: Matthews, Marner

Middle: Nylander

Net front: Tavares

QB: Sandin

Flanks: Malgin, Kerfoot/Engvall

Middle: Robertson

Net front: Bunting