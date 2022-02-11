Kase doing well after ‘violent’ hit; expects to play Saturday Maple Leafs winger Ondrej Kase has a history of concussions, but he was back on the ice at practice Friday only hours after absorbing a big hit from Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov in Calgary and is “doing great, actually," Mark Masters writes.

TSN Toronto Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who held a practice at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver on Friday ahead of Saturday night’s game against

the Canucks.

Ondrej Kase was back on the ice only hours after absorbing a big hit from Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov in the first period of Thursday night's game in Calgary.



"I'm doing great, actually," the right winger said. "Good practice today. So, yeah, it's good ... It was a tough play for me. I got a pass there and I saw him coming, but there wasn't room for me to move."



Kase was held out for the rest of the game as a precaution.



"I was shaking for a little bit so I went to the room to see what was going on," the 26-year-old explained. "You know my history, everybody knows my history, so we just called it. It's game over and we see what's coming today and today was a good day."



Kase has a history of concussions and was limited to just three games last season when he played for the Boston Bruins.



There was, understandably, a lot of concern about Kase in the aftermath of the game. Leafs captain John Tavares and coach Sheldon Keefe made it clear they didn't like the play.



"It is a violent hit," the coach said. "The puck is gone. Any time you see a guy get hit in the head with the helmet flying and all of that kind of stuff, my opinion is that it should be automatic."

But Zadorov wasn't penalized for the hit.



"I thought his hands came up high," said Tavares. "I didn't see any replay of it, but I thought his hands finished up high and caught him there. You don't want to see anyone get hit in the head. That's what we're trying to eliminate."



The 6-foot Kase acknowledged that the size difference was a big issue on the play. Zadorov is 6-foot-6.



"If I was big like Pierre [Engvall] or somebody, it would hit my chest," Kase said. "I don't know if it was, like, a dirty hit or not. He hit my head. I know he's that player [who] likes to hit the guy hard so it was a little bit my fault. I need to know he's on the ice."

---



While there was debate over the hit, there was no debate about the response. Morgan Rielly immediately confronted Zadorov.



"I was really surprised," said Kase, "especially him. He's not fire. He's not that type of player. I spoke with him after the game and he was really nice to me … He's an unbelievable guy."



Rielly admits he's not sure if the hit was dirty, but that wasn't the point.



"It's just what you're supposed to do as a teammate," the defenceman said. "That's all."



Even though Rielly received the extra penalty after the dust settled, it was an encouraging sign for a Leafs squad that was playing without Wayne Simmonds.



"Morgan's a leader on the team," Keefe said. "That's not his job necessarily or what he does, but in that moment that's what it called for and he was there. Showing up is the biggest part of it for your teammates."



The Flames outhit the Leafs 18-7, but Keefe was pleased with how his group handled the physicality.



"One of the things I really took away from the game and liked [was] guys sticking together, whether it's that [from Rielly] or stuff in and around the net," Keefe said. "These are sidebars in the actual game itself, but it's still part of what goes on and I liked how our guys responded in those moments."

---



Petr Mrazek will look to extend his personal win streak to five games when he starts on Saturday in Vancouver. After an injury-plagued first half of the season, Mrazek finally seems to be in a groove.



"He's been great in his performance in the games, his work ethic in practice, his attitude around the group, the way he's worked in the gym, the way he's taken care of his body, all those things have really come together nicely for him," said Keefe. "For all those reasons, it makes it easy to give Jack [Campbell] time off and give Petr more work."

Here’s Mrazek robbing Mikheyev in practice today



… and Bunting hammering home a goal moments later pic.twitter.com/e4vH0Q6yhB — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 11, 2022



Campbell allowed five goals on 26 shots in Thursday's loss.



"Jack was in a tough spot," Keefe said. "We were giving up nothing until their first goal. That one hits Justin Holl's stick and we have another that hits Jake Muzzin. The backdoor [goal] off a faceoff, there's not a whole lot you're going to do there. Another one's post and in. These are really good looks coming at a time when he hadn't been tested much at all ... I don't put much of that onto Jack at all."



"They got a couple lucky bounces," Campbell said, "and then a couple, me versus the shooter, I'd like to have those."



It was Campbell's first start since his first career All-Star Game appearance.



"I felt good," the 30-year-old said. "Just a couple tough bounces and a couple errors I made. I'll fix those and be ready to go next time."



Campbell's save percentage is .864 over his last eight games dating back to early January. And it was notable that Keefe didn't commit to starting Campbell on Monday when Toronto wraps up this road swing in Seattle.



"I really wanted to get both goalies in on this trip," Keefe said. "The best way to do it is to split them for the first two games and then make a decision for Monday from there."



Mrazek has not started consecutive games for the Leafs so far this season.

---



The Leafs were assessed a too-many-men penalty on Thursday night. It was the team's seventh bench minor of the season, which is tied for second most in the NHL.



"It has to be cleaned up," Keefe said. "There's no question about that. But I do see it as a bit of an anomaly. The way those things play out is they happen so fast and there's different circumstances."



On Thursday, for example, Auston Matthews jumped on the ice before Jason Spezza got off. But it's not as simple as that.



"Auston's guy that he's changing for is coming off the ice and Auston sees that and turns and begins to hop over the boards," Keefe said. "He's looking at the puck to try and find the puck so when he gets on the ice he knows where to go and in that time the guy that he's changing for changed his mind and turned around and went back into the play. Those are the things that tend to happen."



---



Simmonds is expected to join the team on Friday night. The gritty winger has been spending time with his family after his wife gave birth to the couple's second child earlier this week.



If Simmonds and Kase are in the lineup on Saturday, which is expected, the Leafs will go back to the traditional 12-forward and six-defenceman alignment.



---



The Leafs signed Joseph Woll to a three-year extension on Friday. With Mrazek sidelined earlier this season, the 23-year-old St. Louis native got his first taste of NHL action. Woll won three of four starts with a .911 save percentage.



"He impressed in his time here and showed he has a future as an NHL goaltender," said Keefe. "He gave us a taste of what he's capable of and that gives us further reason to invest in his development."



Woll is 5-2-0 with a .911 save percentage with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League this season.

Joseph Woll's three-year extension with the #leafs carries a $766,666 AAV. It is a two-way deal next season that converts to a one-way deal afterwards. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 11, 2022

---



The Leafs didn't do line rushes during Friday's 23-minute practice.



Projected lineup for Saturday's game:



Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kampf - Kase

Engvall - Spezza - Simmonds



Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren



Mrazek starts

Campbell

