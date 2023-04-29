TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning held optional skates at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

Sheldon Keefe believes playing on the road will help his players better cope with the playoff pressure.

"There is far less going on when you are on the road," the Leafs coach noted. "The team itself stays together. All of the players had dinner together last night all in the same place as we did the previous time that we came out here to Tampa. In my time in this role, it is the first time that has ever happened where the team has always stayed together every night. That just keeps guys collected in their thoughts, what they are doing, who is where, and who is doing what. It keeps us a cohesive group. The players have really led the way in that department being on the road."

That's important, because back home in Toronto there is concern about the team's inability to knock out the Lightning in Game 5 on Thursday.

"The mood is great," said winger Alex Kerfoot. "I mean, yeah, as upbeat as I've seen after a big loss like that."

The Leafs have now dropped 10 straight games when they had a chance to eliminate the opponent. Four players – Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly – have played in each of those games. Keefe has been behind the bench in seven of them.

"When you are in these moments dealing with the different pressures and things that come with a playoff series, the more you can keep it internal in terms of what really matters and is required of the team, the better," Keefe said. "Being on the road is an advantage in that sense right now. It just allows the team to pull together much closer here. We know this is the hardest one to get. The last one, finishing the deal is not an easy thing to do."

The last time the Lightning trailed a series 3-1 they fell in Game 6 on home ice against the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup final.

"You can't take home ice for granted," said coach Jon Cooper. "It's a privilege and at times it can be an advantage, but you just can't take it for granted."

The Lightning had the second best home record during the regular season going 28-8-5 at Amalie Arena.

The Leafs have trailed for most of this series and again fell behind in Game 5.

"They just had a little more urgency," acknowledged centre Ryan O'Reilly. "They were fighting for their lives and we were a little cautious and just trying to be a little safe at times."

That's been a familiar issue for the Leafs during these close-out chances.

"The main thing that we've taken away is we don't want to leave anything up to chance," said Kerfoot, who scored the overtime winner in Game 4. "We don't want to leave anything up to the other team. We want to dictate play. We want to take it to them. We want to be on the front foot and not be sitting back letting the game come to us."

"I think it is leaning into it," prescribed O'Reilly, who was the playoff MVP in 2019. "You know, it's enjoying this. We got a great opportunity against a great team to put them away and do it in their building too. We've found ways to win here and there's no reason why we can't again tonight."

Toronto has struggled to dictate play in this series. Outside of Game 2, which Victor Hedman missed, there's only been patches of play when the Leafs seem to be in control.

"I think the second and third periods of Game 4, I thought we did a lot of good things in there," said Keefe, "but certainly it's been too long since we've had that. We need to have a complete game."

"Do I think we've played our best? No," said defenceman Luke Schenn. "I think we've got more to give for sure."

Left winger Michael Bunting appears poised to play for the first time since being suspended for a head hit on Erik Cernak in Game 1.

"He's handled it very well," said O'Reilly. "It's a tough situation to have that, but his excitement right now to come back and be a part of this, you can just tell. It's something, as a group, we can feed off of."

After sitting out the three-game ban, Bunting was a healthy scratch on Thursday.

"His attitude, his mindset has been incredible and I think that says a lot about him as a person," said Kerfoot. "Honestly, really, really impressed with how he's handled everything."

Cernak hasn't played since the hit and will remain out on Saturday. The Lightning aren't looking to settle the score with Bunting.

"Just leave him alone," advised Maroon. "Obviously, we all know what happened. So, if he is in, he's in. Nothing we can do now. We'll figure that out later. Obviously, he's going to be in guys' faces and doing his job, so just gotta stay focused and stay out of stuff."

Tampa Bay's top line of Brayden Point between Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov has generated just one 5-on-5 goal over the last four games. Are adjustments needed?

"There are some tweaks but, in the end, they are all elite players," said Cooper. "Point has four points in five games and if he kept that up over a full season it would be a hell of a year. I look at their compete and if they are giving themselves chances to score. In one of the games, we had them at basically a combined 17 chances for and zero against. They just didn't score. If you keep putting yourselves in those positions, you are eventually going to score."

Point finished the season with a career high 51 goals, but he did have a five game drought in March and a seven game dry spell in November.

"Some of those guys can be streaky," noted Cooper. "I have seen Stammer score 20 goals in 10 games. I have seen him go goalless in 10 games. He is an elite scorer. One of the ones he had in the slot went off the mask. Maybe tonight it goes in the top corner. He keeps getting these chances."

Stamkos had that chance in overtime of Game 4. Kucherov, who led the Lightning with 113 points in the regular season, had a glorious opportunity in overtime of Game 3. Point hit the post in Game 5.

"If that goes in, it is a hell of a goal and Brayden Point is being Brayden Point," stressed Cooper. "I don't worry about those guys. They're getting their looks. They just haven't gone in yet. We are still alive in the series and they haven't gone in. They are going to go in."

Keefe refused to take any questions about his Game 6 lineup.

However, right-shot defenceman Justin Holl, who usually doesn't skate in the morning when he's playing, did take the ice. He's been on the ice for a team high nine goals against in 5-on-5 in the series. It appears he'll be a scratch on Saturday.

Timothy Liljegren, who usually does skate when he's a scratch, did not take the ice. It appears the 23-year-old Swede will draw in for the first time since the regular season finale on April 13. He played two games in last year's series before being scratched in favour of Holl.

