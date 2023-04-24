The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning held optional skates at Amalie Arena on Monday.

The Leafs have won the past two games, but Sheldon Keefe is contemplating a significant lineup shuffle on Monday night. Specifically, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner may be split up.

"When they’re together they're good and have good chemistry and make it a challenge on the opposition, but we got to balance things out too," the coach said.

Toronto's top line was the only one generating consistent time in the offensive zone in Game 3.

"We had three lines that were really struggling the other night and that was something for me to manage and try to find ways through that," said Keefe. "In the third period we split up Auston and Mitch and thought maybe we could try to get a little bit of help to the other lines."

Matthews and Marner seem to be clicking right now. They have been winning the possession battle against Tampa's shutdown unit led by Anthony Cirelli.

"They have had time away from them as well and I think it helps," Keefe said. "They're good players. They are going to do a good job of carrying the play. Last year, they were pretty dominant in the series as well in that regard. It is one thing to carry the play and spend time in the offensive zone. It is another thing to find ways to produce and score goals. That is an additional challenge. They scored us a big goal last game. They had a good night in Game 2. Those guys just have to continue to go with it."

ContentId(1.1950754): All In: Maple Leafs vs. Lightning - Keefe may split up Matthews and Marner for Game 4

---

Regardless of who's on what line, the Leafs have to adjust their team game.

"Just little stuff," said winger Sam Lafferty. "Where we put the puck on the forecheck and just some minor things, supporting the puck, just those little subtleties will make a big difference for us."

Ryan O'Reilly also highlighted the forecheck as an area of emphasis.

"We got to be more aggressive with it and a little tighter too," the centre said. "We were, last game, a little more hesitant with it, trying to read it and not just going and sorting it out from there. So, just in general, all five guys have to be involved. We got to get up the ice and be more aggressive with it and that will give us some more pucks back, some more possession."

Keefe, meanwhile, is concerned with dealing with Tampa's forecheck.

"Coming out of our end is going to be an important piece," the coach said, "getting through the neutral zone, and all of those kinds of things. Both teams are trying to establish very similar things in terms of trying to establish territory and getting on top of the opposition."

ContentId(1.1950786): Leafs look to be 'more aggressive' in Game 4

---

The Lightning are feeling good about the state of their game.

"We felt we played a hell of a game," said winger Pat Maroon. "I felt we did everything. That was probably our best game of the year, to be honest with you."

And Jon Cooper liked what he saw in the dressing room afterwards.

"There was more anger than, like, depression," the Lightning coach said. "Let's just play this game. They would've played it right after last game. There was a lot of that. There was no hanging the heads. There was no, like, 'I can’t believe we lost that.' They have a little eye of the tiger going in them now."

But Tampa's margin for error is now gone. The stakes for Game 4 are high.

"It's a must-win," Maroon said flatly. "We got to win."

"Game 3 wasn't good enough," Cooper said. "So, we can sit here and say we did all these things, and you played half decent, but it wasn't good enough. Gotta be better because we got to make sure the four is for us and the three is for them and not reversed. We got to build on a game we didn't win."

ContentId(1.1950703): Cooper sees 'eye of the tiger' in Lightning ahead of Game 4

---

Cooper doesn't make a habit of heaping praise on the opposition, but he made an exception for O'Reilly, who he coached at the 2017 World Championship.

"He's got naturally born leadership skills and just a guy you'd love to have on your team," Cooper said.

With the Leafs trailing in Game 3 and getting hemmed in their own zone repeatedly, O'Reilly helped keep morale high.

"Talks a lot," said winger Calle Jarnkrok. "He's always positive, which is really good especially when we're down. He stays positive and gets everyone going."

"He just has such a good feel for the bench," said Lafferty. "He knows when to say the right thing at the right time. There's no secret why he's had so much success."

The pressure never seems to get to the 32-year-old. Asked if he ever gets nervous, O'Reilly channeled former St. Louis Blues teammate Jordan Binnington.

"Do I look nervous?" he said to laughs. "I'm just kidding. No, just, it's fun. I get excited for this, enjoy this time of year ... It does come with a lot more pressure, but that's why it's so much fun."

ContentId(1.1950783): O'Reilly's impact being felt by both Maple Leafs and Lightning heading into Game 4

---

Lafferty was fined for a cross check on Ross Colton in Game 3.

"I just got a black eye," Colton said while sporting a shiner. "It's two guys battling in front. It happens. It's part of the game."

Lafferty was assessed a roughing penalty.

"Higher than I was trying to get him," he admitted. "It's unfortunate. Not a good time for that penalty, so got to clean that up."

Lafferty checks Colton up high and gets 2 minutes. Thoughts?🤔 pic.twitter.com/XPfYGRSIqY — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) April 23, 2023

The intensity is rising and whoever keeps their cool will likely come out on top.

Luke Schenn tried to serve as a buffer between his old team, the Lightning, and his new teammates when a war of words broke out in the third period of Saturday's game.

"I typically don't get into the chirping," the veteran defenceman said. "It's one of those instances where everyone is emotional and in the heat of the moment and obviously a few things were said on their side. So, you want to get in there and see what's going on and make sure nothing's over the line."

The Amazing Adventures of Luke Schenn vs. the Lightning (hot mic)



Jeannot - Hey Schenner, we're going again!

Maroon - ...we're gonna f--king kill you!

Hagel - He's irrelevant!? Holy f--k! You stink! pic.twitter.com/JDP0aIY7h9 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 23, 2023

---

Matthews scored on Saturday by getting his stick free for a deflection while battling Darren Raddysh in front of the net.

"You just got to grab his stick," the rookie defenceman said. "I didn't do that on that second goal. It's something that takes some time to learn, and I learned the hard way. I'll try and grab the stick tonight."

Raddysh earned some redemption in the second period by scoring a beautiful goal of his own.

"After it went in kind of blacked out," the 27-year-old said with a smile. "I saw [Nikita Kucherov's] face and seeing him smiling like that and how happy he was, I'll probably frame that picture for when I'm done."

Although the Toronto native didn't get positive feedback from back home.

"A lot of my friends are not happy with me," he said with a smile. "They want the Leafs to win. Maybe not talk to them for the next week and a bit, but after that we'll reconnect."

---

Lightning centre Brayden Point finished the game after he crashed hard into the boards on Saturday, but there's no doubt he's not 100 per cent.

"He's probably another game-time [decision]," Cooper said. "Pointer should be in tonight."